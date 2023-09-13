HR Acuity Ranked Top Enterprise HR Case Management Software By Users in G2 Fall 2023 Grid® Market Report

Employee relations case management and investigations leader earns seven badges, ranking #1 in two categories

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, has been ranked #1 in enterprise HR case management software by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. HR Acuity maintained Leader status by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in its category.

Overall, HR Acuity ranked in 26 G2 Fall 2023 reports and earned a total of seven badges, including three Leader badges across Enterprise HR Case Management, HR Case Management and HR Case Management for the Americas Region. HR Acuity also ranked as a High Performer in the Investigation Management and HR Analytics categories. More than 300 companies rely on HR Acuity to manage employee relations and investigations efficiently and transparently.

"HR Acuity is honored to receive this recognition," said Deb Muller, CEO of HR Acuity. "The team at HR Acuity continues to innovate every day to help companies instill employee relations practices that build trust, foster a positive workplace culture and ensure equitability. HR Acuity's momentum clearly demonstrates our leadership as the go-to partner for organizations that recognize the need to build cultures of trust and transparency."

As a category-leading software as a service (SaaS) company, HR Acuity proudly boasts a growing customer base, working with hundreds of leading enterprises including LinkedIn, Lyft, Verizon, General Mills and Adobe. HR Acuity is the founder of empowER™, a growing community of more than 4,000 employee relations, investigations, human resources and compliance professionals. They publish the annual Employee Relations Benchmark Study, covering more than 6 million employees, is the creator of ER/Q, the first-ever maturity model for employee relations, and was recently named for a second time to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

About HR Acuity
While you can't prevent every employee relations issue, you can change how you respond. HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology empowers you with built in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct fair investigations according to best practices; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people.

For more information, visit hracuity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: 
Kate Freer, CMO 
[email protected] 

