HR Director and Author Instructs Premier M&A Training Academy Course

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klint Kendrick , Director of HR Strategic Workforce Initiatives at SC Johnson and author of The HR Practioner's Guide to Mergers and Acquisitions, is instructing an M&A Science Academy course titled "Making the Most of Your Employee Announcements".

The course curriculum includes a variety of sections: key events that would call for an employee announcement, dealing with stress and uncertainty, and what three questions you must answer during an employee announcement. Course participants will learn about best practices for announcement day, how to help others understand what is fair, and identifying and handling negative sentiments in the workplace.

Klint takes participants through the process of an employee announcement, what to expect throughout that process, and how to apply specific best practices for the best outcome.

The course is available online through either an annual subscription for $79 a month billed annually or a monthly membership of just $99 a month. Learn more about Klint's course and M&A Science Academy at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

About M&A Science Academy

M&A Science Academy is an outcome-based online workshop program, providing clear and tangible value. The instructors are M&A professionals that demonstrate and encourage the practice of actual methods. Programs are designed to fit in a full-time schedule at a reasonable cost. Through this private community, you'll be able to move your practice forward by engaging with other talented minds from the industry. Learn more at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

Media Contact:

Madeleine Martin

(224) 436 - 5267

[email protected]

SOURCE M&A Science

Related Links

https://www.mascience.com/academy

