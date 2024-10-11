HR HealthCare Advances Patient-Centered Care with New Supply Division

HR HealthCare Patient Services will operate as a supply division of HR HealthCare

Medical supply processing capabilities will enable an end-to-end care management solution

A cohesive brand strategy aims to promote transparency and focus on enhanced continuity of care

YORK, Pa., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HR HealthCare, a leading provider of healthcare consumables in the United States, today announced the creation of a new division: HR HealthCare Patient Services. This strategic expansion aims to strengthen the company's urological care offering through the addition of medical supply processing capabilities.

HR HealthCare Patient Services will operate as the supply division of HR HealthCare. Patients and providers will benefit from HR HealthCare Patient Services' approach to medical supply access, featuring a seamlessly integrated process delivered by a single team under one brand.

Colby Wiesman, President and CEO of HR HealthCare, stated, "Our commitment to positively impacting people's lives drives this expansion. By adding another touchpoint to the care journey, we can engage with customers more significantly, leading to increased value, and an improved overall experience."

"Our singular brand strategy sets us apart in the market," noted Chris Wiesman, Chief Commercial Officer at HR HealthCare. "It's purposefully designed to enhance clarity in communication, simplify workflows, and facilitate more direct engagement with patients, healthcare providers, and partners."

As part of this transition, Donaco Medical Supply will be rebranded under the HR HealthCare corporate identity by the end of the year. The company is committed to maintaining continuity during this transition to minimize any disruption.

"A cohesive brand identity uniquely promotes transparency," Colby Wiesman continued. "By focusing on continuity of care and providing an end-to-end management solution for providers and patients, we fulfill our purpose of putting people at the center and making a positive difference in their lives."

About HR HealthCare

HR HealthCare is a professionally managed, family-owned business located in York, PA, that develops, manufactures, and supplies healthcare products. HR HealthCare is an industry expert in healthcare consumables and offers a broad range of innovative solutions across multiple healthcare categories. The company's purpose — positively impacting people's lives — unifies the organization and drives an unwavering commitment to healthcare professionals and patients.

