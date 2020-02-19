HR Path Announces the Acquisition of InTalent, Which Will Accelerate Its International Growth and Consolidate Its North American Position

"The acquisition of InTalent is part of our 'Advise to Run' strategy to offer our customers a full range of services from business consulting, implementation of HR solutions and post-go live quality services. This also reinforces our positions in the America Region," says François Boulet, Co-CEO - HR Path.

"Overseeing the business development of this area, I am really happy to reinforce our HR Path Montreal office with this very talented team. They currently work on business consulting and projects implementation and have developed strong partnerships with software vendors such as Oracle, Cornerstone and others. This will also be a great addition to the American HR Path customers," adds Franck Pinel, Partner - HR Path.

"I am really proud to join HR Path group as we share the same values. I trust the HR Path capabilities will also benefit the current InTalent clients," concludes Cofounder of InTalent, David Guérette.

About HR Path

HR Path, an expert and a vital player in Human Resources, helps companies for whom human capital is essential in their digital transformation. Advise, Implement & Run are the three business lines of HR Path, which contribute to the corporate HR performance. Founded in 2001, its 1000 talents support more than 1300 clients in 18 countries. To this date, its turnover is $125 million.

More information: www.hr-path.com

Follow HR Path on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HR_Path

Follow HR Path on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hr-path

About InTalent

Founded in 2013, InTalent assists companies in elaborating strategies and deploying technological solutions related to the process of human resource management. Our mission is to foster innovation, agility and operational excellence through the introduction of innovative HR solutions.

Press contact :

Fabienne Latour

Marketing and Communication Director

HR Path

Fabienne.LATOUR@hr-path.com

SOURCE HR Path

Related Links

http://www.hr-path.com

