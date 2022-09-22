HR Technology Company Justworks Opens First Canadian Office in Toronto, Ontario to Accelerate Product Innovation

Newly formed team aims to bring the impact of Justworks' products and services to the next level

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Justworks , the NYC-based HR technology company providing U.S. small businesses access to benefits, payroll, HR tools, and compliance support, today announced the opening of its first Canadian office in Toronto, Ontario. The company plans to leverage the Toronto Region's unique mix of high-quality tech talent, thriving technology ecosystem, and entrepreneurial business community to hire and build out local product and engineering teams over the next year.

Justworks' Canadian expansion builds on the mandate of Justworks Labs , a fast-paced, dynamic subsidiary of Justworks formed in early 2021 focused on developing new products for small businesses. Led by Daniel Williams and Greg Burgoon, the new Toronto-based team will work in parallel to Justworks Labs' U.S.-based office. Justworks as a whole employs over 1,000 people, including a much larger R&D organization focused on its core platform.

As they look to establish Toronto as a core R&D location, Williams and Burgoon see a large opportunity to leverage the city's highly sought-after tech talent to fuel Justworks' next phase of growth and innovation.

"Justworks has always taken a thoughtful approach to its product strategy," said Williams, who will lead product management as Group Product Manager for the Toronto office. "Our team will focus on expanding Justworks' pipeline of viable opportunities with this same level of care. We want to focus on building deep functionality that can move the needle for small businesses across payroll, benefits, HR, and compliance."

Williams joins Justworks from Instacart, where he worked on the enterprise side building white-labeled e-commerce solutions. Prior to Instacart, he served as a Site Lead and Director of Product for WorkMarket, a SaaS platform to find, manage, and pay freelancers, and in product management at Rakuten Kobo, an e-reading platform.

"It's an incredibly exciting time to join Justworks as an engineer," said Burgoon, who will lead engineering as Senior Engineering Manager for the Toronto office. "The team here in Toronto will be tight-knit – a great way to get in on the ground level for one of Justworks' newest and most innovative teams. If you're passionate about software that solves real problems and helps entrepreneurs and small businesses grow with confidence, we're hiring!"

Prior to Justworks, Burgoon was the Site Lead and Engineering Director for WorkMarket's Toronto office, where he hired and built a 30-person R&D team with a reputation for agility and high-quality software delivery. Prior to that, he was an Associate Director at Pivotal Labs, where he led teams to help clients improve their agile software development methodologies.

"Toronto has earned its name as the fastest growing tech talent market in North America, attracting entrepreneurs and businesses from around the world," said Toronto Mayor John Tory. "I would like to extend my congratulations and welcome to Justworks for choosing Toronto as a foundation for its product and engineering teams to flourish. Our local talent is key to bringing companies like Justworks to the next level, giving them access to service a new market with a dynamic business ecosystem."

Throughout the expansion process, Justworks collaborated closely with Toronto Global , a team of experienced advisors assisting international businesses to expand into the Toronto Region. Justworks is actively hiring Founding Software Engineers at multiple levels in Toronto, Ontario. Visit the Justworks career page to learn about open positions: www.justworks.com/careers .

Justworks is an HR technology company providing small businesses access to benefits, payroll, HR tools, and compliance support — all in one place. Justworks' dynamic software, combined with a simple user experience, 24/7 expert support, and a growing community, enables entrepreneurs and their businesses to grow with confidence. To learn more, visit justworks.com , follow us on Twitter @Justworks and Instagram @Justworks_HR .

