HRC Fertility Celebrates Beverly Hills Grand Opening, Spotlighting Fertility Care as Women's Health Month Begins

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Women's Health Month (May) begins, access to IVF medicine is taking center stage, underscored by the recent grand opening of HRC Fertility's new Beverly Hills premier location during National Infertility Awareness Week.

The new center, located at 9777 Wilshire Blvd, expands access to advanced IVF and fertility treatment across Beverly Hills, mid-city, and West Los Angeles. The opening event, held on April 22nd, celebrated with the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce, brought together physicians, community leaders, and local guests for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the state-of-the-art facility. Attendees had the opportunity to meet HRC Fertility's care team and learn more about the latest advancements in IVF and fertility medicine.



The expansion also comes as SB 729 expands insurance coverage for fertility treatments across California, further increasing access for individuals and couples navigating their path to parenthood.



"As we enter Women's Health Month, expanding access to fertility care remains a priority, and we're committed to supporting individuals at every stage of their family building journey," said Kerry Ayazi, administrative President of HRC Fertility. "Our Beverly Hills location reflects that commitment, bringing innovative technology, personalized care, and greater accessibility to patients across Los Angeles."



Designed with a patient-first approach, the Beverly Hills center features a comprehensive IVF laboratory, surgical center, and advanced technologies including Geri® and CHLOE™, alongside innovative offerings such as Needle-Free IVF.



The location is staffed by renowned board-certified reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialists, including Dr. Robert Boostanfar, Dr. Shahin Ghadir, Dr. Rachel Mandelbaum, Dr. Katherine VanHise, and Dr. Sahar Wertheimer, dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate their path to parenthood.



High-resolution images from the grand opening event, including the ribbon-cutting ceremony and facility tours, are available upon request.



About HRC Fertility

HRC Fertility is one of the largest providers of advanced fertility treatments, with 15 locations across California including the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego County with an added location now open in Las Vegas, Nevada. Welcoming individuals, couples, and families from all walks of life, HRC Fertility is dedicated to helping preserve future family-building options or begin the journey toward parenthood today. For more information, visit www.HavingBabies.com.

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Elainie Andreopoulos

***@illuminationpr.com



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SOURCE HRC Fertility