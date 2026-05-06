HRC Fertility's Dr. Christo G. Zouves Appointed to San Mateo County Medical Association Board of Directors

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HRC Fertility proudly announces that Dr. Christo G. Zouves, a leading reproductive endocrinologist based in their Silicon Valley location, is selected to serve as a Director-at-Large on the San Mateo County Medical Association (SMCMA) Board of Directors, with a term running through December 31, 2027. In addition, Dr. Zouves has been appointed as an Alternate Delegate on the SMCMA Delegation for the same term.

The appointment recognizes Dr. Zouves' longstanding contributions to patient care, physician leadership, and the advancement of reproductive medicine across the Bay Area. In his role on the Board, he will help support SMCMA's mission to advocate for physicians and improve healthcare outcomes throughout San Mateo County.

"Caring for patients and supporting families continues to be at the heart of my work," said Dr. Zouves. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve on the Board of Directors of the San Mateo County Medical Association, and I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to support our physician community and the patients we serve."

Dr. Pradeepa Selvakumar, President of the San Mateo County Medical Association, added: "Dr. Zouves exemplifies the kind of physician leadership our community depends on- grounded in patient-centered care, clinical expertise, and service. We are proud to welcome him to the Board of Directors."

Dr. Zouves brings more than three decades of experience in reproductive endocrinology and infertility care. He is one of HRC Fertility's leading physicians in the Bay Area, and has been involved in IVF since its early adoption in North America. In addition to his clinical work, he is a published author and researcher and founded the Zouves Foundation for Reproductive Medicine, advancing research in early human development and improving patient outcomes.

About HRC Fertility

HRC Fertility is one of the most established providers of advanced IVF and fertility care, with 15 practice locations across California including Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, the Bay Area, and Las Vegas. For over 35 years, HRC Fertility has remained dedicated to helping hopeful parents preserve their family building options for the future or build families now through world-class assisted reproductive technology, compassion and innovation. For detailed information about HRC Fertility's services, locations, and providers, please visit www.havingbabies.com.

About the San Mateo County Medical Association (SMCMA)

Founded in 1905, the San Mateo County Medical Association (SMCMA) is the oldest and largest physician organization in the county. SMCMA represents more than 1,600 physicians in all specialties, practice types, and stages of their careers with the goal of improving the physician's ability to deliver the best care possible. The SMCMA is dedicated to serving their member physicians through a comprehensive program of legislative, legal, regulatory, economic and social advocacy, both locally and at the state legislature through the California Medical Association. The mission of the San Mateo County Medical Association is to represent, inform, and serve physicians while promoting quality medical care for the people of San Mateo County.

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SOURCE HRC Fertility