hrQ Is Now a LandrumHR Company

PENSACOLA, Fla., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LandrumHR, a full-service human resources firm, announced that it acquired hrQ, Inc. on May 31, 2019.

hrQ is an award-winning professional services firm delivering human capital solutions inclusive of talent strategy and management, organization design, workforce planning and analytics, as well as supplying exceptional interim HR talent and executive search for key HR roles. With offices across the United States and a London partner, hrQ is serving hundreds of multi-national companies.

The hrQ team continues to be led by Kathy Rapp, Brian Wilkerson and Kha Le, and will maintain its brand identity, becoming the third business unit in the LandrumHR portfolio of companies.

"hrQ will remain everything our clients have come to expect. We'll operate under the same values and continue to offer customized and integrated human capital services. We are excited to be able to expand our capabilities to help organizations truly transform their people strategy," said Kathy Rapp, President of hrQ.

According to Britt Landrum, III, CEO of LandrumHR, "hrQ's experienced team, collaborative culture, and the added value of their service offering were all key elements in our decision to make them a part of the LandrumHR family. This new addition allows us to offer more human capital services and expertise than ever before. We're excited for what this will mean for our employees and clients."

This next step represents the combination of two entrepreneurial companies with strong cultures deeply rooted in family, trust, and nurturing meaningful relationships.

Going forward our goals and vision remain unchanged. We are "making the business of people easier" and "simplifying the people equation" together.

About LandrumHR

LandrumHR offers full-service human resources, payroll, benefits, risk management, workers' compensation, compliance, workforce solutions, and HR training. Those interested can contact LandrumHR for more information on any of their services. Learn more about LandrumHR on the company's Facebook page.

About hrQ

hrQ is a professional services firm working with organizations to simplify their people equation. Focused on human capital consulting, interim HR staffing, and HR search, hrQ helps clients deliver their people strategy. With offices throughout the US, Inc. Magazine has recognized hrQ seven times as one of the 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America.

