HR's Future State 2021 Report Reveals the High Impact and Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in HR Organizations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --. Eightfold AI , the provider of the Talent Intelligence Platform™, today released its annual report, HR's Future State 2021 , a statistically significant, multinational study spotlighting the changing expectations, assumptions, and usage of artificial intelligence within human resource organizations. The report highlights the most effective ways in which HR leaders are using advanced technology to attract, develop and retain the best talent for their company.

"The nature of work continues to evolve, and the talent gap continues to widen," said Ligia Zamora, Chief Marketing Officer at Eightfold AI. "HR leaders are responding to today's challenges by embracing technology, specifically AI, and bringing initiatives that were planned for the next several years into their current scope. This is the key insight from our Future State Report: forward-thinking HR leaders are not only ready to embrace AI, but in many ways they already have, and will continue to do so."

Leveraging data from Eightfold AI's Talent Intelligence Platform and a survey of 224 HR practitioners, the HR Future State report provides deep insight into the tendencies and trends that are most critical to successful human resource organizations. Key findings of the report include:

Nearly 82 percent of survey respondents believe HR teams will incorporate more AI tools into their talent management processes over the next five years.

More than 50 percent of companies already use AI-related technologies to transform their talent management processes.

Further, nearly 50 percent of respondents say re-skilling and upskilling current employees would be the fastest and most effective way to impact their organization.

45 percent of survey respondents agree that AI technology in HR drives business impact and boosts the scalability of their company.

60 percent of HR leaders plan to use AI to promote inclusion and equity among employees as well as upskill and reskill employees to prepare them for the future with the company.

"We hope to streamline and standardize our existing hiring processes through a data-driven, intelligent platform, helping ensure we're always attracting and retaining the talented employees we need to keep our company and culture thriving long into the future," said Matt Moore, Global Head of Talent Acquisition - HR Solutions, Booking.com

The Future State Report features a comprehensive set of findings, which are available for free download here . Future editions of the report will continue to examine the expectations and behavior of HR practitioners, and how a holistic approach to all talent will benefit their organizations going forward.

