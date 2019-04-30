HSBC chooses CGI as partner for delivery of transformational global trade technology platform

LONDON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) has been selected to deliver a new global trade technology platform by HSBC Group, one of the world's largest banking organisations.

The platform is intended to accelerate the ongoing transformation of HSBC's global trade and receivables business by refreshing the underlying technology and improving agility and processing capabilities. It will harness CGI Trade360, an end-to-end global trade finance solution, which will deliver all the software and business capability to power the bank's global trade business.

The new infrastructure will help HSBC further drive its market leadership and innovation agenda. It will leverage and converge different emerging technologies for HSBC's clients, including distributed ledger, APIs and Internet of Things. It will help HSBC further enhance its customer service through higher levels of digital engagement.

"We are very closely aligned with HSBC in our thinking on how trade and supply chain finance should develop," explained Neil Sadler, Senior Vice President, UK Financial Services, at CGI. "Working together on an important industry program such as this is mutually beneficial to us both, as it will allow HSBC to speed up the process of bringing additional value to their client base, while enabling CGI to accelerate the value of our market leading intellectual property."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With annual revenue of C$10.8 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.

Related Links

www.cgi.com

