HSBC Innovation Banking UK Backs Cross-Border B2B Payments Company MODIFI with $100 Million Facility

News provided by

MODIFI B.V.

17 Jul, 2023, 21:00 ET

SINGAPORE and LONDON, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MODIFI, the global cross-border business payments company, has secured a $100 million debt facility with HSBC Innovation Banking UK to further growth.

The partnership with HSBC Innovation Banking is a key component of MODIFI's refinancing strategy, aimed at diversifying its funding sources with world-class capital providers. This comes on the heels of a  $75 million debt facility MODIFI recently closed with another leading global financial institution.

Continue Reading
HSBC Innovation Banking UK Backs Cross-Border B2B Payments Company MODIFI with $100 Million Facility
HSBC Innovation Banking UK Backs Cross-Border B2B Payments Company MODIFI with $100 Million Facility

Nelson Holzner, CEO and Co-Founder of MODIFI, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership with HSBC, stating, "We are excited to partner with a top-notch financial institution like HSBC Innovation Banking to meet the growing demand of our customers for higher liquidity."

"There is a growing need for innovative solutions that remove barriers, increase transparency and enable small and midsize businesses to trade on a par with larger corporates. We are incredibly excited at HSBC Innovation Banking to support MODIFI as it continues on its trajectory to become a leading provider of trade finance products," said Conor Sheehy, Head of Fintech Warehouse Finance at HSBC Innovation Banking UK.

About MODIFI:

MODIFI is a global business payments company that helps exporters and importers to facilitate their business internationally. Through its digital platform, the company enables suppliers to receive instant payments while offering buyers the option to defer payments for up to 180 days. Founded in 2018, MODIFI has a presence in 11 locations worldwide, including Amsterdam, Berlin, New York, Mexico-City, Delhi, Mumbai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and Dhaka with over 1,500 buyers and sellers across more than 50 countries.

About HSBC Innovation Banking:

HSBC Innovation Banking offers flexible banking solutions for start-ups, scale-ups, growth businesses, investors and those working towards IPO. From comprehensive banking to managing cashflow to plans for buyouts to Global Funds Banking, we fuel ideas at every stage of their journey.

For additional details please contact:
Alyona Povarova
Director of global marketing, MODIFI
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2154649/MODIFI_HSBC.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080100/Modifi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MODIFI B.V.

Also from this source

MODIFI faz parceria com Airwallex para lançar uma solução de contas globais para pagamentos B2B transfronteiriços mais rápidos e flexíveis

MODIFI s'associe à Airwallex pour lancer Global Account Solution, une solution de compte mondial pour des paiements B2B transfrontaliers fluides et flexibles

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.