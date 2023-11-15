HSBC Next Client to Go Live on Broadridge's Newly Launched Distributed Ledger Sponsored Repo Solution

News provided by

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

15 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Further expanding the network across the global repo market, Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), today announced that HSBC is the next client to successfully go live on the newly launched sponsored repo solution built on Broadridge's DLT enabled Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) platform. Leveraging the platform's initial successes and harnessing its expanding network within the global repo community, this milestone represents a major leap towards delivering substantial benefits to clients. Through distributed ledger technology and smart contracts, clients can anticipate substantial reductions in settlement costs, streamlined processes, enhanced scalability, and a marked decrease in operational risks. HSBC is the second client to go live since the launch of the sponsored repo solution in early October.

"Digitizing our existing sponsored repo trade flow and seamlessly integrating it into Broadridge's DLR tech stack empowers us to enhance efficiencies, mitigate risks of transaction failures, and significantly lower settlement costs," said John Farrell, Americas Head of Markets Operations, HSBC. "We are committed to exploring innovative avenues to reduce operational risks, and we believe this platform will be instrumental in achieving our objectives."

"We are delighted to announce the next phase of Broadridge's groundbreaking sponsored repo solution, which leverages distributed ledger technology to empower clients with operational efficiencies and substantial reductions in settlement costs," said Horacio Barakat, Head of Digital Innovation at Broadridge. "This marks another significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize global repo market infrastructure, underscoring the immense value and transformative potential of DLR. We are equipping leading financial institutions with the capability to profoundly lower risks and operational expenses, while unlocking enhanced liquidity."

The global expansion of the DLR platform across both sell-side and buy-side firms triggers a network effect, offering amplified benefits and enabling a broader range of transaction types. Broadridge continues to lead the charge in utilizing distributed ledger capabilities to revolutionize the global repo market, with monthly volume capturing $1 trillion dollars.

About HSBC

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Global Banking, and Markets and Securities Services. It operates Wealth Centers in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; New Jersey; New York; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. In the United States, deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC. 

For more information, please visit: https://www.us.hsbc.com/ 

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:
Edings Thibault
Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge
[email protected]

Media:
Tina Wadhwa
Corporate Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Also from this source

Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 Per Share

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share. The...
Broadridge Expands Shareholder Disclosure Solution to UK, Australia and Hong Kong Markets

Broadridge Expands Shareholder Disclosure Solution to UK, Australia and Hong Kong Markets

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced the further expansion of its Shareholder Disclosure solution ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.