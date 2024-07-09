HSBlox CureAlign 3.9 Introduces Patient Engagement Solution for VBC

Carengage™ further scales Value-Based Program Administration

ATLANTA, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HSBlox, a technology company empowering healthcare organizations with the tools and support to deliver value-based care (VBC) successfully and sustainably, today announced release 3.9 of its CureAlign® platform.

CureAlign 3.9 introduces the Carengage workflow solution for improved care coordination and patient outreach within value-based programs and alternative payment models. As these models continue to evolve, allocation of resources to address the spectrum of needs within the attributed population is critical to achieving success. Carengage provides risk-bearing providers with a comprehensive set of tools to engage and work with patients according to their individual needs.

"We are excited to work with our partner companies to implement the Carengage capabilities for current clients and new prospects," said HSBlox Chief Operating Officer Lynn Carroll. "Of particular note is our partnership with MedeAnalytics that brings a wealth of population health cohort metrics into the Carengage workflows, including our Referral Manager tool."

As the shift to VBC continues to accelerate, participating providers can leverage Carengage workflow with the longitudinal health record of the CureAlign platform to streamline referrals, ensure primary and specialty care alignment, and control network leakage. Care team members can manage work assignments to coordinate patient outreach. A hallmark of the solution is permissioned data exchange, ensuring timely patient status and notification across stakeholders.

"Success within VBC programs requires a purpose-built infrastructure to address the needs of attributed populations at an individual patient level – improving patient health outcomes and containing costs," said Rahul Sharma, chief executive officer of HSBlox.

The CureAlign platform enables value-based program design, contract modeling and operational administration with a network-of-networks model for onboarding the required hierarchical relationships associated with risk-bearing contracts and alternative payment models.

About HSBlox

HSBlox empowers healthcare organizations with the tools and support to manage value-based programs successfully and sustainably. Our platform provides end-to-end administration, simplifies communication between stakeholders, and operationalizes complex contracts for the full range of reimbursement models. Wherever you are on your value-based journey, we'll meet you there with smart, secure, scalable solutions. To learn more, browse our website and visit our LinkedIn page.

Media Contact:

Philip Anast

Amendola (for HSBlox)

312-576-6990

[email protected]

SOURCE HSBlox