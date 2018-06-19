HSBlox's Blockchain-Powered Advanced Referral Manager Solution Delivers Transparency, Cost Savings and Improved Care Coordination

Patient data sharing

Scheduling

Exchange of follow up notes

Faxes, unscheduled referrals, phone calls and hold times

Coordination between referring and rendering physicians, as well as patients

Network leakage

Patient safety issues

"The physician referral process is tedious, time-consuming and costly for most medical practices," said Lynn Carroll, chief of strategy and operations at HSBlox. "The result is that far too often referrals go unscheduled, appointments are missed and needed patient care is delayed. With ARM's seamless data exchange, all participants in the process are notified in real-time of any updates to the process, eliminating the need for manual follow-up communications that result in lost time for staff—time that can now be spent on driving better patient care."

ARM introduces a connectivity platform that enables all participants to communicate, securely share data, and receive real-time referral status updates and notifications. By providing unprecedented transparency, the solution empowers healthcare stakeholders to decrease or eliminate duplicate lab work, missed appointments, network leakage and delays in patient care. As a result, not only does ARM help ensure that healthcare organizations capture the lost revenue associated with these missed appointments and network leakage, but it also allows them to proactively address patient safety concerns.

ARM's automated processes substantially optimize labor and staff resources due to its underlying blockchain/private distributed ledger technology (DLT). The advanced technology enables smart contract configuration, automating the referral rules associated with a payer plan and streamlining the secure data sharing between providers, payers and patients. The platform also creates a robust patient profile that tracks historical referrals. With a timeline view, status can be monitored, empowering participants to view the details of referrals created. Additionally, DLT smart contracts trigger permissioned delivery of follow-up notes and documentation back to the referring physicians, keeping all care team members in the loop—including the patient.

About HSBlox

HSBlox brings patient-centric solutions to the healthcare ecosystem, combining machine learning and blockchain (distributed ledger technology) to address the healthcare industry's demand for secure, real-time information sharing and interventions. To support value-based care programs, HSBlox deploys smart contracts to automate multi-party transactions, such as bundled payments and patient referrals. The proven technology enhances the provider, payer and patient experience throughout the care continuum, driving better outcomes for each healthcare stakeholder. For more information, visit www.hsblox.com

Media Contact:

Chad Van Alstin

Amendola Communications for HSBlox

480.382.4239

cvanalstin@acmarketingpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hsbloxs-blockchain-powered-advanced-referral-manager-solution-delivers-transparency-cost-savings-and-improved-care-coordination-300668197.html

SOURCE HSBlox

Related Links

http://www.hsblox.com

