HSBlox's SmartMPI™ Solution Delivers Enterprise Master Patient ID and Data Matching Across the Care Continuum, Enhancing Care Delivery

In a fragmented industry with a multitude of disparate organizations and health systems, patient medical records are often dispersed across multiple providers. Additionally, the same health system often maintains multiple records for the same patient, which can lead to delays in patient care, medication management challenges and billing issues. In the absence of a national patient identifier, solutions for enterprise-wide patient matching, such as EMPI, drive comprehensive, correct patient data sharing across concurrent care delivery modalities and technologies, elevating patient care delivery, efficiencies and outcomes.

According to a study by Johns Hopkins University, preventable medical errors are the third leading cause of death in the U.S., and frequently can be linked to inaccurate patient data1. In addition, approximately 33 percent of all denied claims are associated with inaccurate patient identification, which costs the average hospital $1.5 million and the U.S. healthcare system over $6 billion annually, according to a survey from Black Book Research2.

"Hospitals deal with hundreds of thousands, and sometimes millions, of electronic patient records," said Navneet Verma, director of data science for HSBlox. "In today's healthcare climate of consolidation among physician practices—and mergers and acquisitions among health systems—many organizations are facing challenging migrations of critical patient data from one EHR to another, significantly increasing the need for effective solutions for patient matching, such as SmartMPI."

SmartMPI is a machine learning solution that analyzes and consolidates patient data from multiple systems—including disparate EHRs, medical charts, e-prescribing technologies, clinical documentation solutions and revenue cycle management platforms—resulting in longitudinal patient records that can be transparently shared among the patient's care team, optimizing care coordination. Furthermore, the solution provides detailed analytics and a way to address these duplicates in a phased approach. It also allows for merge/unmerge capabilities which can be automated based on configurable thresholds. Streamlined workflows and a simple implementation and deployment model also lead to heightened efficiencies for the multiple organizations involved in the patient's care journey.

"HSBlox's SmartMPI solution has achieved the highest degree of accuracy for patient matching, which is essential for healthcare innovations," said Verma. "In scenarios where data is being consolidated from multiple constituents, a secure, unique patient identifier is required--- or bad data will be input. This leads to inaccurate or at least incomplete data sharing—the worst scenario for patient care," added Verma. "We're thrilled to make SmartMPI generally available to healthcare organizations of all sizes, ensuring that each provider is empowered to deliver the best patient care."

About HSBlox

HSBlox brings patient-centric solutions to the healthcare ecosystem, combining machine learning and blockchain (distributed ledger technology) to address the healthcare industry's demand for secure, real-time information sharing and interventions. To support value-based care programs, HSBlox deploys smart contracts to automate multi-party transactions, such as bundled payments and patient referrals. The proven technology enhances the provider, payer and patient experience throughout the care continuum, driving better outcomes for each healthcare stakeholder. For more information, visit www.hsblox.com

1 McCann, Erin. "Deaths by Medical Mistakes Hit Records." Healthcare IT News, July 18, 2014. http://www.healthcareitnews.com/news/deaths-by-medical-mistakes-hit-records

2 Costs numbers link – but the link that they have included is fine as well https://www.fiercehealthcare.com/finance/patient-matching-technology-costs-1-5-million

Media Contact:

Chad Van Alstin

Amendola Communications for HSBlox

480.382.4239

cvanalstin@acmarketingpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hsbloxs-smartmpi-solution-delivers-enterprise-master-patient-id-and-data-matching-across-the-care-continuum-enhancing-care-delivery-300671864.html

SOURCE HSBlox

Related Links

http://www.hsblox.com

