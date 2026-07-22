HSI Donesafe Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Pacific Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Contractor Risk Intelligence and Management

The company is recognized for transforming contractor management through an integrated, no-code risk intelligence platform that enables regulatory agility, operational visibility, and customer-led innovation.

SAN ANTONIO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that HSI Donesafe has been awarded the 2026 Pacific Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in the contractor management systems industry for its outstanding achievements in technology innovation, strategic execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights HSI Donesafe's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-driven innovation that helps organisations manage contractor safety and risk more effectively.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. HSI Donesafe excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "HSI Donesafe has redefined contractor management by embedding contractors into a unified, real-time risk intelligence ecosystem rather than treating compliance as a standalone process. Its no-code architecture, regulatory agility, and integrated approach to workforce risk, position the company at the forefront of the Pacific contractor management systems market," said Shaik Safik, Principal Consultant at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital innovation, customer empowerment, and integrated risk management, HSI Donesafe has demonstrated its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving regulatory environment. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in no-code technology, configurable workflows and compliance capabilities have enabled it to scale effectively across organizations of varying sizes throughout the Pacific region.

Innovation remains central to HSI Donesafe's approach. Its comprehensive contractor management capabilities are delivered through a modular, cloud-native platform that integrates contractor onboarding, permit management, hazard reporting, audits, investigations, and enterprise-wide risk oversight. By enabling organizations to rapidly configure workflows, forms, approvals, and business processes without traditional development cycles or vendor support, HSI Donesafe helps customers respond quickly to changing regulatory and operational requirements.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to making contractor management more simple, connected and easier to adapt, helping organisations improve safety and respond quickly to changing operational requirements. We're proud that our customers continue to shape the evolution of our platform, enabling us to deliver flexible solutions that grow alongside their businesses." said David Walton, Vice President Customer Experience APAC at HSI Donesafe.

HSI Donesafe's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. Through a customer-led operating model, modular licensing, self-service configurability, and contractor-friendly user experiences, the company empowers organisations to configure and evolve their contractor management processes as their operational needs change, without relying on complex custom development. Combined with regional expertise, proactive customer success management, and extensive training resources, HSI Donesafe continues to deliver long-term value and sustainable adoption across diverse industries, including government, infrastructure, telecommunications, utilities, and services.

Frost & Sullivan commends HSI Donesafe for setting a high standard in technology innovation, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of contractor management systems and accelerating the evolution of contractor compliance into real-time, intelligence-driven risk management.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates exceptional technological innovation and the successful development of solutions that enhance customer value and industry advancement. The recognition honors organizations that enable transformative business outcomes through pioneering technologies and sustained innovation excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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SOURCE Frost & Sullivan