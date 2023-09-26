HSN Launches Livestream Video Shopping Experience on Sling Freestream

The vCommerce pioneer continues to expand its reach on FAST services

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HSN® , a leader in livestream shopping and video storytelling, has debuted on Sling Freestream, a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service offered by SLING TV, an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV platform. HSN joins QVC® as the only two live shopping channels on the streaming platform. HSN is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

HSN brings its live video commerce ("vCommerce") programming, featuring a variety of product categories, to Sling Freestream. HSN presents a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. Top destination programs have included "Gotta See G by Giuliana Rancic" and "The List with Debbie D."

"HSN offers a fun and engaging livestream video shopping experience to Sling Freestream, an entertaining new FAST service created by one of the leaders in streaming TV," said David Apostolico, SVP, Streaming Experience & Distribution, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail GroupSM. "We look forward to welcoming new customers to HSN via Sling Freestream, while providing our existing customers with yet another convenient way to access their favorite HSN personalities, products and programming."

Sling Freestream brings viewers an exciting line-up of 400+ free Live TV channels and access to over 40,000 on-demand shows and movies. The service is available free to anyone with an internet connection via major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones.

This launch reflects HSN's continued strategic expansion of its vCommerce experiences through partnerships and collaborations with new media and digital platforms. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two linear channels, a website and mobile app, a shoppable streaming service (HSN+), and social pages. HSN's linear channels are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV.

About HSN®

HSN takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths, and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, a website and mobile app, and social pages. HSN was founded more than 45 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com , follow @HSN on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow HSN on Pinterest , YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes QVC®, HSN, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com or follow Qurate Retail Group on LinkedIn or YouTube .

SOURCE HSN