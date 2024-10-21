HSS Appoints Daphne A. Scott, MD, Chief of Primary Sports Medicine

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, today announced the appointment of Daphne A. Scott, MD, sports medicine physician in the HSS Women's Sports Medicine Center and Lead Team Physician for the New York Knicks, as Chief of the Primary Sports Medicine Service.

Dr. Scott will succeed John P. DiFiori, MD, who has led the Primary Sports Medicine Service since 2018. The appointment will go into effect December 1.

"We are extremely grateful to Dr. DiFiori for his visionary leadership over the past seven years," said Douglas E. Padgett, MD, surgeon-in-chief and medical director at HSS. "Dr. Scott is a highly skilled provider and collaborator whose proven track record of excellence makes her the ideal candidate for this position."

Dr. Scott specializes in the nonsurgical treatment of acute, chronic and overuse injuries, primarily in the shoulder, hip and knee. As Chief, she will oversee 25 providers across 14 locations while maintaining her clinical practice since 2015.

"I am honored and thrilled to take on this new role," Dr. Scott said. "Our Primary Sports Medicine Service is renowned worldwide for its expertise, innovation and superior care. I look forward to building upon the team's already exceptional foundation."

A recognized champion for HSS's Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion priorities, Dr. Scott formerly held the position of Associate Chief Medical Diversity Officer at HSS. She also served as the physician liaison to HSS's access to care committee, which brings HSS services out into the community.

"Dr. Scott's steadfast commitment to her patients and the population at large will be an asset to her role as Chief," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA, president and CEO at HSS. "We are excited to see how the department flourishes under her leadership."

Dr. Scott earned her medical degree from the University of Nevada School of Medicine and completed her residency in Family Medicine at the University of Washington. She then completed her fellowship in Primary Care Sports Medicine at the University of Arizona.

Prior to starting her current role with the New York Knicks, Dr. Scott served as team physician for the USA Track and Field team at the 2017 London World Championship and 2019 Pan Am Games and as an Orthopedic Consultant for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

In addition to her leadership and clinical work, she is a member of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the Gold Humanism Honor Society.

About HSS



HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 15th consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2024-2025), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2024-2025). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a fifth consecutive year (2025). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection and complication rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. In addition, more than 200 HSS clinical investigators are working to improve patient outcomes through better ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat orthopedic, rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 165 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

SOURCE Hospital for Special Surgery