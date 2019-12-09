HSS Extends Global Network to Colombia with New Collaboration

Specialized in advancing orthopedics, rheumatology and related disciplines for 156 and ranked No. 1 in the U.S. for orthopedics for the 10 consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report , HSS expertise is recognized globally. Its Continuing Medical Education and other forms of training are the choice of professionals in 130 countries, and patients from more than 100 countries travel to HSS for care. As the world's leading and largest laboratory for research in the fields of orthopedics and rheumatology, HSS advancements have included invention of the first modern total knee replacement and discoveries that led to an FDA approved therapy for rheumatoid arthritis.

To extend the availability and impact of its expertise, HSS collaborates strategically with select, like-minded organizations worldwide. Together, these collaborations work to transform care through innovation and the creation of a culture of excellence via continuous knowledge transfer, education and process improvement.

"HSS has the privilege and responsibility to advance care and quality of life everywhere, and collaboration with other organizations committed to excellence is proving to be a very effective strategy," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. "Serena del Mar, and its Central Hospital supported HSS, promise to have an outsized impact on quality of life in that part of the world."

Serena del Mar is a new city constructed 12 km from the old city port of Cartagena, which offers residents opportunities for an enriched quality of life. Designed by innovative developers, planners, and landscapers, Serena del Mar will provide residents with offerings such as primary and higher education systems, economic opportunities, recreational green spaces and CHSM.

"At Serena del Mar, we have created a co-mingling of culture and innovation," said Daniel Haime, president of Serena del Mar. "We wanted to provide residents with everything they may need including the best orthopedic care. HSS is in a class of its own, and its presence in our community will enhance our residents' health and well-being."

CHSM is operated by Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá; its orthopedics department will be affiliated with HSS. In this new collaboration, HSS will provide musculoskeletal-related clinical services, as well as recommendations for facility design, including enhancements to improve operating room efficiency.

CHSM is expected to open in January 2020.

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the tenth consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2019-2020), and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2019-2020). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has one of the lowest infection rates in the country and was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State.

