HSS Sports Medicine Institute Expands to NYC West Side

Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has been nationally ranked No. 1 for orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for the past ten consecutive years. The acclaimed HSS Sports Medicine Institute integrates non-operative physicians, physical therapists, athletic trainers, clinical research staff, nurses and surgeons to provide evidence-based clinical care. Last year, HSS treated professional athletes from more than 80 teams worldwide.

The new facility will add to the HSS Sports Medicine Institute geographic footprint that includes the HSS main campus on Manhattan's Upper East Side, and facilities in Paramus, NJ, Stamford, CT, Westchester, NY, and Long Island, NY, as well as future locations at Hudson Yards, in Brooklyn and in West Palm Beach, Florida. Located at 600-610 West 58th Street in Manhattan, the 66,000 square foot facility will feature physician offices, exam rooms, diagnostic imaging, outpatient operating rooms, physical therapy, sports performance and a rehabilitation center.

"We are adding this new location to continue to advance the care for active, health-conscious individuals by providing best-in-class musculoskeletal care," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO at HSS. "This opening signifies a new point of growth for not only HSS overall but also for the HSS Sports Medicine Institute as we continue to reach our patients in new places and in innovative ways."

The sports rehabilitation and performance center will feature robust performance testing including motion capture, a golf simulator, force plates, multipurpose sports turf, and sports nutrition consultations. There will also be an equipment zone including cardio, strength training and aerobic machines, as well as hydro-therapy and recovery rooms.

This new location for HSS and its Sports Medicine Institute "will expand our ability to treat local and travelling patients in New York City, and help continue to set new standards for sports medicine care," said Shapiro.

"Athletes and active people pose unique challenges, and our team of outstanding physicians work intimately with top physiotherapists, performance trainers, nurses, and nutritionists to provide seamless diagnosis and treatment," said David W. Altchek, MD, sports medicine surgeon at HSS. "From initial diagnosis through every step in their treatment and recovery, the same level of attention will be given to all levels of athletes."

HSS sports medicine surgeons who serve in an official medical capacity for the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, the New York Mets, the New York Red Bulls, USA Basketball, and other athletic organizations, will care for patients at the new facility.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the tenth consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2019-2020), and named a leader in pediatric orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report "Best Children's Hospitals" list (2019-2020). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has one of the lowest infection rates in the country and was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State. In addition, HSS will be opening a new facility in Florida in early 2020. In 2018, HSS provided care to 139,000 patients and performed more than 32,000 surgical procedures, and people from all 50 U.S. states and 80 countries traveled to receive care at HSS. There were more than 37,000 pediatric visits to the HSS Lerner Children's Pavilion for treatment by a team of interdisciplinary experts. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is the world's leading provider of education on musculoskeletal health, with its online learning platform offering more than 600 courses to more than 21,000 medical professional members worldwide. Through HSS Global Ventures, the institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.

