HTC Global Services Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Program ClaimCenter Specialization for North America

TROY, Mich., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC Global Services, a leading provider of IT services and solutions, today announced that it has been awarded the Guidewire PartnerConnect specialization for Guidewire ClaimCenter for North America (AMER). HTC Global Services is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Select level.

HTC Global Services implements end-to-end claims management solutions for insurers, including loss-report intake, adjudication processes, and operational reporting.

Guidewire specializations are regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in Guidewire products. The achievement of specializations provides insurers with clarity and insight about partners' proven capabilities. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

"We congratulate HTC Global Services on achieving the Guidewire PartnerConnect ClaimCenter - AMER specialization. We are pleased to recognize their expertise and proven capabilities, and look forward to continuing our work together to contribute to the success of our mutual customers," said Molly Black, Guidewire's Senior Director, Partner Programs and Enablement.

"Achieving the Guidewire ClaimCenter - AMER specialization underscores our ongoing commitment and proven track record in delivering comprehensive and secure claims processing solutions for our insurance clients," said Nalin Vij, President of Global Sales, HTC Global Services. "As a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner, we remain dedicated to leading industry advancements and best practices, ensuring our clients benefit from cutting-edge technology and innovation. With our deep expertise in Guidewire and proficiency in digital, cloud, data engineering, and AI through our HTCNXT division, we continue to drive transformative success for insurers."

About HTC Global Services

HTC Global Services is a leading global provider of innovative IT and Business Process Services and Solutions. Established in 1990 with headquarters in Troy, Michigan, USA, HTC combines its extensive technical and domain expertise along with its business partner approach to enable clients to realize business transformation and maximize business returns. www.htcinc.com

SOURCE HTC Global Services