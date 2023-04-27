HTC Global Services and Azentio Software Confirm Strategic Partnership to Offer Next-Generation Digital BFSI Solutions

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC Global Services , a US-based information technology and business process outsourcing services company, is proud to announce its strategic alliance with Azentio Software , a leading software products company headquartered in Singapore, to provide cutting-edge digital BFSI solutions. This new partnership will enable Azentio's clients and channel partners in the banking and financial services industry to become future-ready organizations, and stay ahead of the curve with innovative, world-class solutions to support their core businesses.

In furthering their strategic alliance, HTC Global Services and Azentio will gain advantageous synergy in thought leadership and expertise and will pursue joint business development and sales-related activities to achieve a competitive advantage. It is expected to open new business opportunities for both organizations and will position HTC Global Services and Azentio as partners of choice for clients across locations, to elevate and optimize digital transformation, and speed up time-to-market.

"We're glad to join forces with HTC Global Services," said Brijendra Singh, Global Head, Partnerships and Strategic Alliances BFSI at Azentio Software. "Together, we will employ our expertise to better serve banks and financial institutions and retain and delight our mutual clients."

Azentio's Senior Vice President, Banking & Capital Markets Practice, Guru L, commented, "As the world continues to digitize and innovate like never before, it is critical that businesses have the tools they need to be efficient and react quickly to the needs of their customers. Our mission is to seamlessly digitalize our clients' data and systems and support their operations with our joint efforts with HTC Global Services to equip their business for the future."

Arun Kumarvc, Vice President at HTC Global Services, stated, "This new partnership will certainly revolutionize customer experience, and will result in increased efficiencies such as time savings, and improved operational performance for our clients."

Furthermore, Ravi R Nair, Senior Vice President and Head of ROW at HTC Global Services, added, "BFSI clients are significantly transforming the way they operate to cope with the ever-evolving industry. Re-imagining digital services to improve client experiences and streamlining business operations to drive efficiencies are key priorities for the sector. This exclusive partnership with Azentio will enable us to help clients transform into truly digital platform players."

