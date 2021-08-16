HTC Global Services Announces Appointment of Vinod Eswaran as Global Chief Financial Officer

"Vinod is a results driven leader and his expertise in leading businesses through important transformations makes him an asset to our organization," said Madhava Reddy, CEO of HTC Global Services. "Vinod's in-depth knowledge to anticipate challenges, his strategic thinking, and aptitude to devise and execute strategies will play a key role in accelerating the next phase of our growth."

Vinod is a Chartered Accountant, Cost and Works Accountant, Company Secretary, and a CIMA, UK. He also holds an IFRS certification from ACCA - UK, and is a member of the CFO Forum India. He is passionate about process reengineering, automation, system implementation, internal controls, and bots.

Commenting on his new role, Vinod said, "I am excited to join HTC Global Services, as it stands poised to begin its incredible journey to greater heights. I look forward to working closely with clients, partners, and my colleagues, creating value to all stakeholders, and contributing to the company's success in the journey ahead. I take this opportunity to thank HTC family for placing trust in me."

HTC Global Services is a leading global provider of innovative IT and Business Process Services and Solutions. Established in 1990 with headquarters in Troy, Michigan, USA, HTC combines its extensive technical and domain expertise along with its business partner approach to enable clients to realize business transformation and maximize business returns.

