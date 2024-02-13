HTC GLOBAL SERVICES AWARDED SILVER MEDAL BY ECOVADIS, RANKED IN TOP 90TH PERCENTILE OF ASSESSED COMPANIES WORLDWIDE

TROY, Mich., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC Global Services, a leading provider of IT services and solutions, has achieved the silver medal status from the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings provider, EcoVadis, with a network of over 100,000 rated companies. Silver medals are awarded by EcoVadis to the top quartile of companies participating in its program worldwide.

EcoVadis is a collaborative platform that enables companies to assess their environmental and social performance. Their methodology is based on international sustainability standards, such as the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000. The outcome is a Sustainability Scorecard that showcases performance across 21 indicators in four categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

EcoVadis Medals and Badges recognize eligible companies that have completed the EcoVadis assessment process and demonstrated a relatively strong management system that addresses sustainability criteria, as outlined in the EcoVadis methodology.

Madhava Reddy, President and CEO of HTC Global Services, commented, "I am proud of the acknowledgment our organization has received. Sustainability is a ceaseless journey toward excellence through continual enhancements, seizing every opportunity for improvement. It remains an inherent cornerstone of our business philosophy."

"EcoVadis rating is a measure of our organization's sustainability management system through 3 pillars: Policies, Actions, and Results. Being ranked in the 90th percentile, places us in the top 10% of companies assessed by EcoVadis worldwide. This reflects our commitment to sustainability goals, and we plan to leverage the insights from this valuation for further enhancements across our organization," said James Joseph, Executive Vice President - ESG & Sustainability, HTC Global Services.

HTC has also been awarded ISO certifications for Environmental Management System (ISO 14001:2015) and Occupational Health and Safety Management System (ISO 45001:2018) as part of the ESG journey.

About HTC Global Services Inc
HTC Global Services is a leading global provider of innovative IT and Business Process Services and Solutions. Established in 1990 with headquarters in Troy, Michigan, USA, HTC combines its extensive technical and domain expertise along with its business partner approach to enable clients to realize business transformation and maximize business returns. www.htcinc.com

