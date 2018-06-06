HTPB Market Worth 215.7 Million USD by 2022

The report "HTPB Market by Application (Rocket Fuel, Waterproof Coatings & Membranes, Adhesives, Sealants), by End-Use (Aerospace & Defense, Construction & Civil Engineering, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the HTPB Market projected to reach USD 215.7 Million by 2022. The HTPB Market is expected to reach USD 131.9 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 215.7 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.3% between 2017 and 2022. The HTPB Market is driven by the rising demand for HTPB from various applications, such as HTPB-based rocket fuel, adhesives, sealants, waterproof coatings & membranes, potting and encapsulation & hard-plastic parts, and others.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 73 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 114 Pages and in-depth TOC on "HTPB Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/htpb-market-49403031.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Rocket fuel is estimated to be the largest application of HTPB in 2017

Rocket fuel is estimated to be the largest application of the HTPB Market in 2017, due to its use as a fuel and a binder in the production of solid rocket motor propellants. Propellants on burning produce thrust in rockets and are required to achieve terminal conditions such as range and speed. Due to HTPB's configuration, polyurethane solid rocket propellant binders based on HTPB polymer have better stress-strain properties (higher elongation) and better low-temperature properties than similar butadiene homopolymers with higher hydroxyl group functionality.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=49403031

Construction & civil engineering is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the HTPB Market

HTPB is used extensively in the preparation of adhesives for waterproof coating membranes and sealants for the construction & civil engineering industry. HTPB is used in elastomeric polyurethanes and shows high hydrophobicity due to the polybutadiene backbone. HTPB-based sealants are used worldwide in insulating glass windows. HTPB is used in sealants for insulating glass windows and is capable of providing excellence in adhesion, UV exposure resistance, and physical properties over a wide range of temperature.

North America accounted for the largest share in the global HTPB Market in 2017

North America is estimated to be the largest market for HTPB. The US is estimated to be the major market for HTPB in North America. Canada and Mexico are other major countries contributing to the growth of the HTPB Market in the region. The increasing demand for HTPB from applications such as rocket fuel, adhesives, and sealants is expected to drive the HTPB Market in these countries.

Key companies profiled in the HTPB Market research report are TOTAL Cray Valley (France), Evonik Industries (Germany), Idemitsu Kosan (Japan), CRS Chemicals (US), Emerald Performance Materials (US), ISLAND PYROCHEMICAL INDUSTRIES CORP (US), Monomer-Polymer & DAJAC Labs (US), Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry (China), and Aerocon Systems Co. (US). MACH I, (US), Polymer Source (Canada), and RCS Rocket Motor Components (US) are major distributors of HTPB globally.

Know more about HTPB Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/htpb-market-49403031.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets