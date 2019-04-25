Huaneng Power International, Inc.: Announcement on Filing of Form 20-F

BEIJING, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", or the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2018 and has uploaded such annual report on Form 20-F to the Company's website at http://www.hpi.com.cn on April 24, 2019. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 105,973MW and equity-based generation capacity of 93,225MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore.

SOURCE Huaneng Power International, Inc.

