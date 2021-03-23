Huaneng Power International, Inc. Net Profit Attributable To Equity Holders Of The Company In 2020 Amounted To RMB 2.378 Billion Year-on-year Increase 210.28%

HONG KONG, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, INC (hereinafter referred to as "Huaneng International" or the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) is pleased to announce the audited operating results of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 prepared in accordance with IFRS(International Financial Reporting Standards): the Company realized consolidated operating revenue of RMB169.446 billion (calculated based on the conversion price of USD to RMB on December 31, 2020, 1 US dollar to RMB6.5249, equivalent to approximately US $25.969 billion), representing a decrease of 2.62% compared to the same period last year, and net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company amounted to RMB2.378 billion (equivalent to approximately US $0.364 billion), representing an increase of 210.28% as compared with the same period last year. Earnings per share amounted to RMB0.04 (equivalent to approximately US $0.006). Earnings per American Depositary Share (ADS) amounted to RMB1.55 (equivalent to approximately US$0.237). The main reason for the increase of the Company's net profit was the year-on-year decrease in domestic coal purchase prices and financial expenses. The Board is satisfied with the Company's results last year.

The Board proposed to declare a 2020 cash dividend of RMB0.18 (inclusive of tax) for each ordinary share of the Company held by shareholders.

In 2020, facing up to the impacts and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company fully coordinated the work of epidemic prevention and control, production and operation, reform and development. Through the efforts of overcoming difficulties and fighting courageously, the pandemic prevention and control made major progress, safety production and business performance maintained steady, restructuring continued to optimize, new energy construction achieved significant results, scientific innovation achieved new progress and enterprise reform was deeply promoted. We have successfully completed the major objectives of the year.

In 2020, total power generated by the Company's domestic operating power plants on consolidated statements basis amounted to 404.016 billion kWh, representing a year-on-year decrease of 0.24%. The electricity sold amounted to 379.894 billion KWh, representing a year-on-year decrease of 2.14%. The annual average utilization hours of the Company's domestic power plants reached 3,744 hours, representing a year-on-year decrease of 171 hours. The utilization hours of coal-fired power generating units was 4,059 hours, representing a year-on -year decrease of 163 hours. In most of the areas where the Company's coal-fired power plants are located, the utilization hours of the Company were in a leading position. Total heat supplied by the Company amounted to 263 million GJ, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.18%.

In 2020, the Company procured an aggregate of 171 million tons of coal. By accurately judging coal market trends, optimizing procurement strategy and regional supply structure, reinforcing cooperation with major coal enterprises, targeting high-quality low-cost resources on an advanced basis, the Company lowered the unit price of standard coal purchase effectively and relatively well control the fuel procurement cost of the Company. The unit fuel cost of our domestic power plants throughout the year incurred for sales of power was RMB209.07/MWh, representing a year-on-year decrease of 6.34%.

In 2020, the Company maintained a leading position among major domestic thermal power producers, with the average equivalent availability ratio of the domestic thermal generating units of the Company of 94.92%, coal consumption of production power supply of 291.08g/kWh and the house consumption rate of plants of 4.33%. With respect to air pollution emissions, the power generation companies affiliated to the Company have carried out ultra-low-emissions transformation as planned with marked results. All of them have met or outperformed the national emission standards. With respect to treatment of wastewater discharge and coal yards and ash yards, the Company has allocated funds to carry out environmental technological transformation projects such as wastewater treatment, coal yard closure, and ash yard transformation in power plants in key regions. All power plants have accelerated environmental protection transformation projects to ensure that pollutant emissions meet the requirements under pollution discharge permits and other ecological and environmental protection policies.

The Company progressed smoothly in the construction of power supply projects. During the year, the controlled generation capacity of the newly commissioned thermal generating units, wind generating units, photovoltaic units and biomass units was 1,925.04 MW, 2,177.9 MW, 771.93 MW and 65 MW respectively. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's controlled and equity-based generation capacity was 113,357 MW and 98,948 MW, respectively.

Tuas Power Ltd. ("Tuas Power"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company in Singapore, maintained safe and stable operation of the generation units throughout the year. The total market share of Tuas Power in the power generation market for the whole year was 21.4%, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.7 percentage point. The Singapore project (SinoSing Power and Tuas Power combined) recorded a pre-tax profit of RMB131 million, representing a turnaround of RMB700 million compared with the loss of RMB569 million at the same period of last year. The Company invests in a power enterprise located in Pakistan. Sahiwal coal-fired power plant recorded a pre-tax profit of RMB738 million for 2020, representing a decrease of RMB1 million compared to the same period of last year.

In 2021, the Company will regard intrinsic safety as the foundation with a clean and low-carbon direction, focusing on quality and efficiency, taking scientific and technological innovation as the guide and intensifying reform as a means to prevent and control risks, transform and develop, and improve operational efficiency. The power generation is expected to reach 410 billion kWh, with a goal to build a world-class listed power generation company so as to further enhance its competitiveness and create more value for its shareholders.

Appendix: Consolidated financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries for 2020 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 113,357 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 98,948 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

As at

December 31, 2020

As at

December 31, 2019

RMB

US$

RMB











ASSETS









Non-current assets









Property, plant and equipment 300,171,142

46,003,945

285,622,907 Right-of-use assets 18,292,074

2,803,426

17,168,072 Investments in associates and joint ventures 22,375,377

3,429,229

20,783,259 Investment property 647,471

99,231

671,710 Other equity instrument investments 664,946

101,909

779,218 Land use rights -

-

- Power generation licenses 3,954,983

606,137

4,149,468 Mining rights 1,611,486

246,975

1,577,505 Deferred income tax assets 2,699,395

413,707

2,160,187 Derivative financial assets 74,554

11,426

16,376 Goodwill 14,738,016

2,258,734

15,934,955 Other non-current assets 18,537,583

2,841,052

18,605,005











Total non-current assets 383,767,027

58,815,771

367,468,662











Current assets









Inventories 6,602,459

1,011,887

8,883,183 Other receivables and assets 7,308,077

1,120,029

6,217,763 Accounts receivables 38,215,715

5,856,904

32,268,939 Contract assets 29,678

4,548

30,466 Derivative financial assets 110,179

16,886

74,911 Bank balances and cash 13,871,523

2,125,936

13,306,139 Assets held for sale -

-

-











Total current assets 66,137,631

10,136,191

60,781,401











Total assets 449,904,658

68,951,962

428,250,063



As at

December 31, 2020

As at

December 31, 2019

RMB

US$

RMB











EQUITY AND LIABILITIES





















Capital and reserves attributable to

equity holders of the Company









Share capital 15,698,093

2,405,875

15,698,093 Other equity instruments 48,419,779

7,420,770

25,127,821 Capital surplus 26,162,550

4,009,648

26,215,137 Surplus reserves 8,140,030

1,247,533

8,140,030 Currency translation differences (738,927)

(113,248)

(54,812) Retained earnings 32,164,398

4,929,485

33,677,466













129,845,923

19,900,063

108,803,735











Non-controlling interests 21,770,275

3,336,492

21,575,311











Total equity 151,616,198

23,236,555

130,379,046











Non-current liabilities









Long-term loans 112,077,395

17,176,876

115,364,598 Long-term bonds 20,382,405

3,123,788

28,487,115 Lease liabilities 3,805,635

583,248

4,279,925 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,002,527

460,164

3,137,791 Derivative financial liabilities 188,139

28,834

200,408 Other non-current liabilities 4,784,268

733,232

4,780,770











Total non-current liabilities 144,240,369

22,106,142

156,250,607











Current liabilities









Accounts payable and other liabilities 42,755,361

6,552,646

37,270,081 Contract liabilities 2,903,296

444,956

2,706,529 Taxes payable 2,044,869

313,395

2,101,617 Dividends payable 694,854

106,493

1,191,036 Derivative financial liabilities 106,862

16,378

250,300 Short-term bonds 5,002,877

766,736

9,025,535 Short-term loans 66,311,160

10,162,786

67,119,368 Current portion of long-term loans 19,808,313

3,035,803

18,658,114 Current portion of long-term bonds 12,678,511

1,943,097

2,799,808 Current portion of lease liabilities 1,676,711

256,971

432,745 Current portion of other non-current liabilities 65,277

10,004

65,277 Liabilities held for sale -

-

-











Total current liabilities 154,048,091

23,609,265

141,620,410











Total liabilities 298,288,460

45,715,407

297,871,017











Total equity and liabilities 449,904,658

68,951,962

428,250,063

For the convenience of the reader, translation of amounts from Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (US$) has been made at the rate of US$1.00=RMB6.5249 announced by the People's Bank of China on Dec 31, 2020. No representation is made that Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted into United States dollars at that rate as at Dec 31, 2020, or at any other certain rate.



For the twelve months ended Dec 31

2020

2019

RMB

US$

RMB























Operating revenue 169,446,338

25,969,185

174,009,401 Tax and levies on operations (1,794,004)

(274,947)

(1,832,975)











Operating expenses









Fuel (88,966,304)

(13,634,892)

(97,686,799) Maintenance (5,001,982)

(766,599)

(4,606,171) Depreciation (22,146,316)

(3,394,123)

(21,864,903) Labor (14,503,290)

(2,222,761)

(13,514,752) Service fees on transmission and

transformer facilities of HIPDC (95,894)

(14,697)

(95,067) Purchase of electricity (4,720,261)

(723,423)

(5,151,578) Others (20,300,072)

(3,111,169)

(16,879,425)











Total operating expenses (155,734,119)

(23,867,664)

(159,798,695)











Profit from operations 11,918,215

1,826,574

12,377,731











Interest income 292,724

44,863

264,554











Financial expenses, net









Interest expense (9,200,612)

(1,410,077)

(10,762,718) Exchange loss and bank charges, net 100,643

15,424

(210,422)











Total financial expenses, net (9,099,969)

(1,394,653)

(10,973,140)











Share of profits and losses of associates

and joint ventures 1,774,322

271,931

1,185,622 Gain/(Loss) on fair value changes of

financial assets/liabilities (1,566)

(240)

36,667 Other investment income (109,990)

(16,857)

228,026











Profit before income tax expense 4,773,736

731,618

3,119,460











Income tax expense (2,163,173)

(331,526)

(2,011,255)











Net profit 2,610,563

400,092

1,108,205



For the 12 months ended Dec 31

2020

2019

RMB

US$

RMB











PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 2,610,563

400,092

1,108,205











Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax





















Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:









Fair value changes of other equity instrument

investments (175,984)

(26,971)

(61,652) Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint

ventures and associates (178,501)

(27,357)

367,528 Income tax effect 43,996

6,743

15,413











Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit

or loss:









Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint

ventures and associates (4,348)

(666)

1,168 Cash flow hedges, net of tax:









Effective portion of changes in fair value of

hedging instruments arising during the year (166,323)

(25,491)

264,691 Reclassification adjustments for gains included in the

consolidated statement of profit or loss 414,821

63,575

(119,793) Exchange differences on translation

of foreign operations (862,454)

(132,179)

128,494 Income tax effect (42,245)

(6,474)

(24,962)











Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax (971,038)

(148,820)

570,887











Total comprehensive income 1,639,525

251,272

1,679,092











Net profit attributable to:









– Equity holders of the Company 2,377,851

364,427

766,345 – Non-controlling interests 232,712

35,665

341,860











Total comprehensive income attributable to:









– Equity holders of the Company 1,599,471

245,133

1,498,013 – Non-controlling interests 40,054

6,139

181,079











Earnings per share attributable to the ordinary

shareholders of the Company (expressed in RMB

per share)









– Basic and diluted 0.04

0.01

0.01













For the convenience of the reader, translation of amounts from Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (US$) has been made at the rate of US$1.00=RMB6.5249 announced by the People's Bank of China on Dec 31, 2020. No representation is made that Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted into United States dollars at that rate as at Dec 31, 2020, or at any other certain rate.

