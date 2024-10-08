Huangshan invites global friends to admire autumn

News provided by

chinadaily.com.cn

Oct 08, 2024, 00:36 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The opening ceremony for the 26th Huangshan Tourism Festival took place on Sept 25 in Yixian county, inviting global friends to appreciate the autumn beauty of Huangshan.

Continue Reading
Beautiful autumn scenery at Mount Huangshan. [Photo/Huangshan Daily]
Beautiful autumn scenery at Mount Huangshan. [Photo/Huangshan Daily]

The hosting of the past 25 Huangshan Tourism Festivals has boosted the city's reputation, renown and influence, establishing the well-known festival brand in Anhui. This year, the 26th event once again promises to be a fresh and immersive travel experience for visitors.

The festival will introduce a diverse range of cultural and tourism activities. These will aim to showcase the distinctive autumn resources of Huangshan city - from its majestic natural landscape to the local Huizhou culture - offering visitors a multi-sensory feast of experiences.

Right now, Huangshan city is accelerating the development of a world-class leisure and health tourism destination with the concept of "Grand Huangshan".

Here, visitors can indulge in a variety of activities including intangible cultural heritage and creative industries, folk performances, autumn sightseeing, self-driving and camping and the exploration of local cuisine and scenic spots.

The region's natural beauty and cultural heritage are widely said to offer a captivating experience, where visitors can immerse themselves in a journey of the heart, exploring the landscapes, nature and the rich Huizhou cultural heritage.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Deputies strive to heed, meet people's needs

A news report from chinadaily.com.cn: Upon hearing the recent story of an elderly couple having to climb 17 stories in the sweltering heat after the...

2024 WIC Wuzhen Summit set for November

A news report from chinadaily.com.cn: The 2024 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit, themed "Embracing a People-Centered and AI-for-Good...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics