Huangshan invites global friends to admire autumn

BEIJING, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The opening ceremony for the 26th Huangshan Tourism Festival took place on Sept 25 in Yixian county, inviting global friends to appreciate the autumn beauty of Huangshan.

Beautiful autumn scenery at Mount Huangshan. [Photo/Huangshan Daily]

The hosting of the past 25 Huangshan Tourism Festivals has boosted the city's reputation, renown and influence, establishing the well-known festival brand in Anhui. This year, the 26th event once again promises to be a fresh and immersive travel experience for visitors.

The festival will introduce a diverse range of cultural and tourism activities. These will aim to showcase the distinctive autumn resources of Huangshan city - from its majestic natural landscape to the local Huizhou culture - offering visitors a multi-sensory feast of experiences.

Right now, Huangshan city is accelerating the development of a world-class leisure and health tourism destination with the concept of "Grand Huangshan".

Here, visitors can indulge in a variety of activities including intangible cultural heritage and creative industries, folk performances, autumn sightseeing, self-driving and camping and the exploration of local cuisine and scenic spots.

The region's natural beauty and cultural heritage are widely said to offer a captivating experience, where visitors can immerse themselves in a journey of the heart, exploring the landscapes, nature and the rich Huizhou cultural heritage.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn