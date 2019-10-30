Huawei Announces Sponsorship of Sci-Tech Discovery Center's STEM Powered Program

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA today announced its sponsorship of Sci-Tech Discovery Center's STEM Powered, a program designed to give students a hands-on experience and encourage careers across the science, technology, engineering and math industries. Valued at $625 per student, Huawei's sponsorship continues to define the company's dedication and investment in the future of STEM, while continuing to connect with the local community.

Targeting students in grades six through eight, STEM Powered was designed to address students' decreasing performance levels in science courses, engage more at-risk students in STEM education and inspire college graduates to pursue careers in STEM. The program was recently deployed at the Alex W. Spence Middle School and TAG Academy in Dallas, TX to help engage students in STEM education. There, students will explore various experiments and activities – including introductory programing with VEX and other robots, and video game animation and design – throughout 20 one-hour courses.

"Huawei is proud to support the next generation of engineers, scientists, and technologist through our sponsorship of the Sci-Tech Discovery Center's STEM Powered program," said Joy Tan, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Huawei Technologies USA. "The field of technology is providing some of the most dynamic careers in America today, with job opportunities continuing to grow in sectors like cybersecurity, telecommunications and artificial intelligence. Supporting initiatives like the STEM Powered program reiterate our global commitment to increase skills and close the digital gap."

The Sci-Tech Discovery Center provides dynamic educational experiences that inspire people of all ages and backgrounds to embrace discovery and innovation through the active exploration of science, math and technology. Sci-Tech Discovery Center staff, who lead these courses, are experienced teachers and museum educators who have spent years working with students.

