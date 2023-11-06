Huawei Announces the Winners of the XMAGE Awards 2023

This year's winners were selected from more than 600,000 entries received between April 7 and August 15 from participants from nearly 100 countries. After China, the five countries with the highest number of entries were Malaysia, Türkiye, Poland, the Philippines, and the UAE. The most popular phone models used were the HUAWEI P60 Pro, HUAWEI P40 Pro, and HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro.

The three Grand Prize-winning photographs that captured the judges' hearts

"Dragon Clouds" by Domcar Calinawan Lagto from the Philippines, "Airshow" by Piotr Cebula from Poland, and "Fearless Eagle" by Dou Chuanli from China were awarded the Grand Prizes. Each winner will receive 10,000 USD (before tax) from the XMAGE creation fund, to support their photography and to encourage them to continue using Huawei devices in the future.

Judge's comment: Only when a photographer pushes against conventional boundaries can we see scenes that are about to disappear, uncommon, or hard to see. — Chen Xiaobo, 9th Vice President of China Photographers Association

Judge's comment: The image poses more questions than it answers, so it excites the viewer's imagination. Is the plane going to land safely, or crash? Where is it going? Who is the silhouetted man in the foreground? There is sense of a story unfolding and of movement in this photo which invites the viewer to fill in the gaps. — Australian portrait photographer Jessica Hromas

Judge's comment: In addition to what is outside, it is even more important to find the inside of the subjects, their characters, or their emotions at that moment. We have seen many eagles in paintings, photography and videos, but I will definitely always remember this one — it captures the true soul of the eagle. Under its plump, thick feathers are its sharp, intimidating eyes. — Chinese fashion photographer Pei Tongtong

New categories inspiring spectacular creativity

This year's competition featured an array of categories including Night Walk, Portrait, Art & Fashion, Outdoor, Hello Life, Storyboard, Action, and Storytelling. New categories were added to help participants unleash their creativity and showcase their unique perspectives.

The 17 Best-in-Category winners and the 34 Runner-up winners were selected from each category, and will each receive 1500 USD and 1000 USD, courtesy of the XMAGE creation fund.

XMAGE Awards showcase the professional imaging capabilities of XMAGE

The HUAWEI XMAGE Awards showcase how the XMAGE brand has inspired users' creativity when using mobile devices. Huawei sees mobile imaging as a powerful lens for viewing and capturing life's precious moments, and as a tool for stimulating visual ideas. Our mission is to empower users to unleash their creativity and continue to push the boundaries of mobile imaging.

The HUAWEI XMAGE Awards has come a long way since its launch in 2017. Not only has the contest inspired many individuals to pick up their mobile phones and take magnificent photographs, but it has also become a platform for demonstrating wonderful creations that give people a glimpse into the photographers' views on the world and their daily lives. Today, XMAGE Awards has emerged as a prominent global photography event, igniting a wave of enthusiasm among individuals to express their emotions, exude confidence, and unleash "the power of image" through mobile photography.

For the full list of award winners, please visit our official website:

https://consumer.huawei.com/en/campaign/xmage

SOURCE HUAWEI

