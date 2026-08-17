HUAWEI AppGallery and GameCenter Set the Stage to Play Together at Gamescom 2026

One week to go until AppGallery and GameCenter bring their biggest partners and hands-on experiences to Cologne

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With one week to go, AppGallery and GameCenter are counting down to Gamescom 2026, where they will welcome players to five days of live gameplay, exclusive rewards, and standout titles from their global partner network. From August 26 to 30, gamers can visit the Huawei booth at Hall 7, Booth B.031, to experience some of the most popular games available on AppGallery and GameCenter.

A Lineup Built with Leading Partners

One week to go until AppGallery and GameCenter bring their biggest partners and hands-on experiences to Cologne. From August 26 to 30, gamers can visit the Huawei booth at Hall 7, Booth B.031, to experience popular games, interactive activities, exclusive rewards and live gameplay from AppGallery and GameCenter.

This year's showcase brings together top developers and franchises, led by GameCenter's Mini Games Collection, Petal Paws by SkyFu, World of Tanks Blitz by Wargaming, and MapleStory R:Evolution by Rastar Games. Fans will also find Asphalt Legends by Gameloft, State of Survival by FunPlus, Infinity Kingdom by YOOZOO, and Motto Immortal by GOAT Games, rounding out a diverse mix of racing, strategy, adventure, and casual play for visitors of every level.

Hands-On Fun at the AppGallery and GameCenter Booth

The booth is designed for players who want to jump straight into the action. Visitors can take part in game quizzes to earn rewards and join quick gameplay challenges on the booth floor and main stage, and collect stamps across different zones for a chance to win through the lucky draw. Together, these turn the space into an interactive hub where discovery and play go hand in hand.

Daily Highlights and a Key Date to Watch

Each day brings a new focus, from Mini Games and Petal Paws to MapleStory R: Evolution. The main stage adds even more excitement, with activities from Infinity Kingdom by YOOZOO, State of Survival by FunPlus and Motto Immortal by GOAT Games joining the lineup. The standout moment comes on August 29, the key date for the AppGallery booth, featuring two main stage activities: one featuring World of Tanks Blitz by Wargaming, presented as an interactive stage show combining audience quizzes and quick one-on-one gameplay challenges, and another is Asphalt Legends by Gameloft. It promises to be the highlight of the week for competitive players and fans alike.

Exclusive Offers and Prizes

Throughout the show, AppGallery and GameCenter will treat gamers to exclusive coupons offering up to 25% off across most European countries. Lucky visitors can also win a range of Huawei prizes, including HUAWEI FreeClip, HUAWEI FreeBuds 7i, and HUAWEI Band 10, along with collectible AppGallery and Game Center bags and badges.

Join the Adventure

Whether visitors come to compete, discover new titles, or simply soak up the atmosphere, AppGallery and GameCenter have something for everyone at Gamescom 2026. See you in Cologne from August 26 to 30.

Event Details:

Date: August 26-30, 2026

Location: Hall 7, Booth B.031, Gamescom, Cologne Fair, Germany

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/AppGalleryOfficialPage/

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SOURCE Huawei Consumer Business Group