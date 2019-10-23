Huawei Bolsters Its Commitment To Investing In Quality Education With City Year Donation

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies USA announced its support of City Year San Jose's education efforts with a $5,000 donation. The gift was presented during City Year's 25th anniversary gala, which took place on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Levi's Stadium. Globally, Huawei maintains its strong commitment to investing in quality education as nearly 265 million children around the world are not in school.

"Huawei has always been dedicated to supporting education across the globe," said Joy Tan, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Huawei Technologies USA. "A child left behind could instead have been a technology leader of tomorrow. Closing opportunity gaps is necessary for fostering success and inclusion, which is why Huawei is proud to support City Year and the students of the San Jose community."

City Year is dedicated to bringing educational opportunities to the more than 10 million children across the U.S. who live in neighborhoods of concentrated poverty. The organization aims to help close gaps in schools in these communities by supporting academic, social and emotional development. Huawei, which has an office in Santa Clara, is a proud supporter of the local branch of City Year.

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 188,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

