Huawei Celebrates Mobile Innovation with AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2023

Huawei Consumer Business Group

05 Dec, 2023, 03:00 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei proudly announces the winners of the AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2023, celebrating the year's most innovative and impactful mobile apps and games.

Marking the fourth successful year of this prestigious award, it recognises those that have significantly influenced users' lives, and achieved success in revenue generation through business collaborations, including Petal Ads and cross-services growth solutions.

The annual award span two categories – Best Games and Best Apps, with further subcategories in each, with winners selected by Huawei's expert country editor teams across Europe.

"AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2023 is our yearly testimony to celebrate excellence in the mobile app and gaming ecosystem," shared Jaime Gonzalo, Vice President of Huawei Mobile Services in Europe. "This year, we have paid special attention to categories with deeper values than "top grossing", such as "Family Friendly", among other. The amazing developers have not only entertained and engaged a global audience with best-in-class content, but also enhanced users' daily digital lives through joy, convenience and innovation."

Highlighting the best of AppGallery this year, 'PUBG MOBILE' has been honoured as the 'Best Game', a testament to its groundbreaking battle royale gameplay and immersive mobile gaming experience. The game sets a high bar for what mobile games can achieve in terms of engagement and innovation.

As for 'Best Apps', Capcut, Badoo, and Adidas Runtastic stand out for their innovation. Capcut transforms mobile video editing, Badoo redefines online dating with user-focused features, while Adidas Runtastic offers an engaging fitness tracking experience.

AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2023 reflect Huawei's ongoing dedication to supporting and promoting innovation within the mobile app and gaming industry by recognising developer's achievements.

Below is the full list of winners for AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2023:

  • Best Games of 2023
    • Best Game
      • PUBG MOBILE
    • Best For Family
      • MONOPOLY GO!
      • Gardenscapes
    • Best for Strategy
      • Lords Mobile
      • World of Tanks Blitz MMO
    • Best for Roleplay
      • Epic Seven
      • Summoners War
    • Best Trending Games
      • Dragonheir: Silent Gods
      • Era of Conquest
  • Best Apps of 2023
    • Best Apps
      • Capcut
      • Badoo
      • Adidas Runtastic
    • Best Trending Apps
      • Rakuten Viber Messenger
      • Weather & Radar
      • Flashscore
    • Best Payments & Finance
      • Revolut
      • Curve
      • Paysend
    • Best Transport & Travel
      • Bolt
      • Moovit
      • Skyscanner
    • Best Lifestyle & Shopping
      • Lidl
      • Kaufland
      • YOOX

For more information on the awards, please visit: https://bit.ly/3T2qnaI

About AppGallery
As one of the top 3 app global app distribution platforms, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps, and is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million global monthly active users and 6 million registered developers.

Visit AppGallery at: https://appgallery.huawei.com/Featured

