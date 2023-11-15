Huawei Cloud: Unleash Cloud and Boost Business Excellence in Europe

News provided by

HUAWEI CLOUD

15 Nov, 2023, 14:28 ET

PARIS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUAWEI CONNECT 2023 PARIS kicked off today. During the "Accelerate Intelligence for Europe" Summit, Huawei Cloud showcased its expertise and shared successful use cases across various industries in terms of technology, business, and ecosystem.

Continue Reading
Tim Tao, President of Huawei Cloud Europe, delivers his speech
Tim Tao, President of Huawei Cloud Europe, delivers his speech
Launch of Huawei Cloud Startup Program for Europe
Launch of Huawei Cloud Startup Program for Europe
Launch of "Go Cloud, Grow Cloud" Partner Program
Launch of "Go Cloud, Grow Cloud" Partner Program

In her opening remarks, Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, expressed her gratitude to customers and partners for their unwavering support in Huawei Cloud's continued growth in Europe. She reaffirmed the company's commitment to creating value for the region. "Huawei Cloud is dedicated to building a strong local ecosystem and empowering European enterprises to grow globally through our cloud," she stated. "We look forward to achieving shared success with our customers and partners."

As of now, Huawei Cloud operates 30 Regions and 84 availability zones globally, with 42,000 partners and 5 million developers. Huawei Cloud has launched a series of innovative cloud services and solutions. Pangu models have been widely used across industries. GaussDB redefines database building. MetaStudio, the digital content production pipeline of Huawei Cloud, puts virtual humans at the fingertips of every individual and every enterprise.

Tim Tao, President of Huawei Cloud Europe, presented a keynote speech titled "Translate Our Cloud Expertise to Your Business Excellence." He shared Huawei Cloud's progress in Europe over the past year: Huawei Cloud has expanded its global footprint by launching cloud Regions in Ireland and Türkiye. Additionally, local teams have been deployed in Ireland, Türkiye, Hungary, Germany, and France to provide operational excellence and technical support. In Europe, Huawei Cloud experienced a remarkable 121% growth in its customer base and a significant increase in its number of partners. Recognizing the importance of startups, Huawei Cloud has launched dedicated programs that have made good progress.

Tim remarked, "Looking forward, we will work harder with you to accelerate digital transformation and intelligent upgrade in Europe."

Local success stories also continue to emerge. Travelgate, a leading online travel market network, partnered with Huawei Cloud to build a highly available, performing, and scalable cloud native architecture. Their service SLA has reached an impressive 99.95%, and systems are scaled just in a flash. 433, the world's largest football community, also collaborated with Huawei Cloud to modernize their application, enabling fans around the globe to seamlessly engage in real-time discussions and celebrations over any football game.

Huawei Cloud proposes three measures to empower more customers for digital, intelligence, and business excellence:

1. Build an excellence team. Huawei Cloud is continuously increasing its investment in Europe to establish operational excellence and customer success teams, building a three-layer service system for responsive and tailored support. The local operational excellence teams and onsite technical experts help customers design, plan, and implement their cloud migration strategies. The local Huawei Cloud technical team provides 24/7 online technical support and comprehensive excellence services to ensure seamless customer experiences.

2. Build an excellence model. Huawei Cloud assists customers in building excellence in organizations, architectures, and processes tailored to their unique business scenarios based on Huawei Cloud's globalization best practices and customization experiences. By providing the optimal architecture and deterministic operations, Huawei Cloud paves the way for customers to go, use, and manage the cloud better.

3. Build an excellence platform. Premium services and a robust local ecosystem enable sustainable digital transformation. In the next three years, Huawei Cloud will cultivate 20,000 local developers through the Huawei Cloud Academy and develop joint solutions with 1,000 local partners to help them expand their business locally and globally. The startup programs will extend cloud resources, technologies, and go-to-market support to 800 European startups.

At the event, Ray, Vice President of Huawei Cloud Europe Marketing and Solutions, and Leon Yu, Vice President of Huawei Cloud Global Ecosystem, introduced Huawei Cloud's cloud native technologies and ecosystem services in their speeches "Make the Most of Cloud and Become a New Cloud Native" and "Driving Growth Through Cloud Ecosystem".

The event culminated in the launch of the Huawei Cloud Startup Program for Europe and the "Go Cloud, Grow Cloud" Partner Program, signifying Huawei Cloud's unwavering commitment to fostering comprehensive collaboration with European startups and partners to achieve shared success.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278075/image_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278077/Image2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278076/image_3.jpg 

Also from this source

Rozwój dzięki platformie Huawei Cloud: Przyspieszenie procesów rozwoju produktu (GTM) i sprzedaży poprzez zaawansowane rozwiązania

Rozwój dzięki platformie Huawei Cloud: Przyspieszenie procesów rozwoju produktu (GTM) i sprzedaży poprzez zaawansowane rozwiązania

Tematem przewodnim panelu dyskusyjnego Huawei Cloud na tegorocznych targach HUAWEI CONNECT było hasło „Rozwój dzięki platformie Huawei Cloud:...
Růst s Huawei Cloud: Akcelerace GTM a prodej s rozšířenými benefity

Růst s Huawei Cloud: Akcelerace GTM a prodej s rozšířenými benefity

Tématem konference Huawei Cloud na letošním summitu HUAWEI CONNECT bylo „Růst s Huawei Cloud: Akcelerace GTM a prodej s rozšířenými benefity" (Grow...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.