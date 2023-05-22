Huawei completed ERP switch in 88 overseas units in 15 hours

News provided by

chinadaily.com.cn

22 May, 2023, 10:23 ET

BEIJING, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn：

Huawei Technologies Co has replaced legacy enterprise resources planning systems with its self-developed one - MetaERP system- in its 88 overseas subsidiaries in just 15 hours, highlighting its technological strengths and marking another victory for the company amid prolonged United States government restrictions.

Continue Reading
Huawei's employees for the global coverage of its in-house system MetaERP. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]
Huawei's employees for the global coverage of its in-house system MetaERP. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

ERP represents key software that underpins a company's business operations, ranging from accounting to supply chain management. It is widely seen as the most critical enterprise management IT system.

The 88 overseas units in 75 countries were the first batch of Huawei's global branches to complete the switch to its in-house MetaERP on May 13th, covering business sectors including cloud computing, devices, and information and communication technology, according to an article published on Huawei's online community for its employees Xinsheng.huawei.com on Monday.

The plan is to replace legacy ERP system with MetaERP in all of its more than 200 overseas units this year in two batches, Huawei said.

Facing different customers, transaction scenarios, accounting standards and tax differences in different countries, whether MetaERP can achieve global switching and support the normal operation of diversified global businesses is the key to MetaERP's comprehensive victory, the article said.

Ren Zhengfei, founder of Huawei, said earlier that: "ERP is not a small software. It is a world-class one developed entirely by us."

On May 13th, more than 1,000 Huawei employees in its 5 regional departments, 6 accounting sharing centers and 75 countries around the world worked together to complete the switch, according to the article.

The move marked the latest progress of Huawei's self-developed ERP system.

In late April, Tao Jingwen, a Huawei board member and president of its quality, business process and IT management department, said in a speech that: "We were cut off from the old ERP system and other core operation and management systems three years ago. Now, we are proud to announce that we have broken through that blockade and we have survived."

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

Also from this source

Indústria de flores floresce em Heze

Prêmios destacam a cultura das peônias

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.