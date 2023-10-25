Huawei Digital Power Launches the Smart VPP Solution at the Global ICT Energy Efficiency Summit

BORDEAUX, France, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Global ICT Energy Efficiency Summit, themed "Green Site, Brighter Future", took place in Bordeaux, France, on October 24th. Top carriers, tower vendors, research institutes, standards organizations, and other key stakeholders from around the world gathered to exchange views on green transformation in the telecom industry. They aimed to accelerate the construction of green and low-carbon networks and to unleash site potential through innovative modes, such as the virtual power plant (VPP).

In his opening address, Mr. Fang Liangzhou, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Digital Energy, highlighted that although carriers are under the pressure of emission reduction and rising energy costs, they can leverage their physical sites and power resources to increase revenues. For example, they can deploy distributed PV systems onsite and connect site energy storage to VPP for peak staggering or build EV charging facilities at existing sites. Green development has become a global consensus. Carriers' positioning is changing from energy consumers to energy consumers, producers, and enablers. Huawei is committed to integrating digital and power electronics technologies to help carriers succeed amid the global transition to carbon neutrality.

Huawei Launches the Smart VPP Solution

Various industries around the world are striving to become carbon neutral and resort to electrification, which brings volatility to the power grid. Meanwhile, the ever-increasing proportion of renewable energy poses risks to the power grid. To address these issues, the virtual power plant (VPP) can be deployed to aggregate and schedule distributed load resources, enhancing power grid stability. VPPs have high requirements on the total scale and response capabilities (speed, time segment, and precision) of accessed distributed resources.

Based on unique intelligent algorithms and high-performance hardware, Huawei launched a smart VPP solution. It offers:

Simple: The VPP system is self-networked and decoupled from the live network. Simple deployment does not compromise the existing architecture and service security. The VPP system can be smoothly added to all sites in all scenarios.

Intelligent: Huawei's energy management platform implements cloud-network synergy and intelligent scheduling based on big data analysis and prediction. The VPP smart gateway and lithium batteries form a robust hardware platform, guaranteeing high concurrency, quick response, and high precision.

Comprehensive: One VPP system can integrate multiple services, such as peak staggering, demand-side response, and frequency response. In addition, the VPP system uses software algorithms to optimize scheduling, ensuring service security while maximizing VPP service revenues.

Li Shaolong, Vice President of Huawei Digital Power Site Power Facility Domain, said that Huawei's Smart VPP Solution aims to help carriers leverage existing site resources to gain new benefits. Huawei will collaborate with grid aggregators, industry standards organizations, and other VPP stakeholders to promote the commercial development of telecom sites servicing VPPs.

Green Telecom Sites: An Industry Consensus

Currently, digital technologies have become part of everyday life, and network traffic keeps growing explosively. Without innovation, the energy consumption of carriers' networks will increase sharply. The energy infrastructure of the digital industry needs to continuously improve energy efficiency and increase renewable and clean energy use. Using new technologies, products, and solutions to build green sites has become a common practice in the industry.

Li Shaolong, in a keynote speech titled " Huawei Intelligent Energy Solution Accelerates ICT Green Transformation", said that Huawei's intelligent energy solutions can help accelerate green ICT transformation and help carriers transform from energy consumers to energy prosumers. As energy consumers, there is a necessity to maximize energy efficiency and minimize energy consumption. Carriers have abundant site resources and can transform into producers through PV deployment and energy storage participation in VPP. In this way, site resources can be activated to increase revenues and contribute to achieving the "dual-carbon" goal.

In the future, Huawei Digital Power will continue to help carriers build green and low-carbon networks and work with partners from different industries to provide innovative solutions and facilitate green transformation.

SOURCE Huawei