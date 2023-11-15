Huawei Doubles Down on Support for Green and Digital Transition in Europe

PARIS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei kicked off its annual flagship event HUAWEI CONNECT 2023 in Paris today. Thousands of guests, including industry leaders, technical experts, and partners from around the globe, gathered to explore how digital and intelligent technology can help accelerate the EU's green and digital transition.

Ken Hu, Rotating Chairman at Huawei, speaking at HUAWEI CONNECT 2023 • PARIS

"Europe is making incredible progress in digital transformation, and you are leading the global transition towards a greener future," said Ken Hu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman, in his opening remarks. "Huawei has been working side-by-side with our European customers and partners for more than 20 years now. We've made great progress connecting people, empowering businesses, and building Europe's digital ecosystem. Moving forward, we will continue to strengthen our support in Europe for digital transformation, local innovation, sustainability, and cyber security."

Jim Lu, Huawei's Senior Vice President and President of the European Region, followed with a keynote where he proposed four pillars to better support Europe's twin transition: connectivity of everything, intelligent cloud, "bits manage watts", and open cooperation. "Huawei is ready and willing to work together with partners to provide better products and solutions to customers. We will continue to do our part to support Europe's green and digital transition," said Lu.

Connecting everything and making all decisions computable

Connecting everything with high-speed networks is key to digital transformation. This is especially true in industrial settings, where high-performance networks support real-time transmission, analysis, and computing of massive amounts of data. Huawei provides network solutions that are resilient, intelligent, and lossless, supporting ultra-broadband connections for a wide range of different industrial scenarios.

For example, Huawei worked with partners to help build Hungary's East-West Gate (EWG) Intermodal Terminal into the first 5G-powered logistics terminal in Europe. With ultra-high bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and high reliability, 5G helps enable fully automated and remote-controlled overhead cranes for smart railway logistics. The terminal is much safer, offers better working conditions, and runs 20% more efficiently.

With everything connected, Cloud is the powerhouse behind the algorithms and massive computing powered needed to help industries go smart. "Huawei Cloud will keep investing in Europe, creating new value for our customers and partners in the region," said Lu. "Now with cloud nodes in both Ireland and Türkiye, Huawei Cloud is among the world's fastest growing major cloud service providers."

Managing watts with bits: Helping Europe advance its green initiatives

"Europe is a global leader in the transition towards clean, green energy," said Lu. "For years now, we've been working to integrate digital and power electronics technologies to boost the production of clean energy and promote the digitalization of energy systems. To date, Huawei has helped generate 228 billion kilowatt-hours of green electricity in Europe, reducing carbon emissions by 102 million tons, while creating tens of thousands of high-value jobs."

In Europe, for Europe: A reliable partner in Europe's green and digital transition

Lu stated, " Europe is one of Huawei's most strategically important regions in terms of our global operations. Huawei will continue to stay customer-centric, create value for customers and partners, strengthen innovative collaboration with European partners, help cultivate local digital and green talent, and further grow our R&D investment in Europe. We look forward to doing our part to accelerate Europe's green and digital transition." Lu concluded by calling for an open, fair, and inclusive environment for innovation that is key to social development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278607/image_1.jpg