Huawei Launches a Wide Range of Net5.5G Solutions to Inspire New Growth of Carriers

News provided by

Huawei

27 Feb, 2024, 07:50 ET

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2024, the Net5.5G-oriented products and solutions were launched by the President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, Leon Wang. He noted that new ultra-broadband applications such as immersive terminals and AIGC have brought new opportunities to carriers. In addition, networks need to continuously evolve towards the future. In 2023, Huawei and industry partners defined the Net5.5G target network architecture and key capabilities such as ubiquitous 10 Gbps access, 400GE converged transport, hyper-converged data centers, and network autonomy and self-optimization. At this event, centering on "Bringing Net5.5G into Reality, Inspire New Growth", Huawei has launched four solutions tailored to Net5.5G, covering mobile backhaul, enterprise campus, converged transport, and data center network, to fully support carriers' business success.

Continue Reading
Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, launching a wide range of Net5.5G solutions
Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, launching a wide range of Net5.5G solutions

Net5.5G Mobile Backhaul: Ultra-broadband is the foundation of ultimate experience. The access ring of mobile backhaul needs to be upgraded to 100GE to meet the traffic requirements of ultra-broadband applications. In addition, experience optimization is required to provide better mobile experience and improve the ARPU. Huawei's base station routers provide the comprehensive access capabilities with 25/50/100/400GE to achieve network construction with optimal TCO. This solution is compatible with 4G, 5G, and 5G-A transport, protecting investment. Leveraging Network Digital Map, the solution provides industry leading application-level experience visualization and optimization, achieving zero congestion for VIP services and accelerating user experience monetization

Net5.5G High-Quality 10 Gbps Campus: Carriers are expanding their scope of services from traditional private lines to enterprise campus networks. This opens up a new blue ocean for digital managed network services, enriches B2B product portfolios, and increases revenue. Huawei has launched the world's first all-scenario Wi-Fi 7 series products. And it helps carriers improve their competitive edge and avoid homogenized competition through high-density access, video experience assurance and intelligent O&M with Network Digital Map, accelerating their transformation from ISPs to MSPs.

Net5.5G Converged Transport: By providing more services on one network, carriers can realize new values of private lines and private networks. Huawei provides high density 400GE covering metro and core to carry numerous 10Gbps connections. Tenant-level slicing private lines, low-latency path selection, and application-level visualization are used to implement network servitization, accelerate network resource monetization, and increase revenue.

Net5.5G Hyper-Converged DCN: The computing power leasing service can help carriers achieve new growth in addition to IDC equipment room and private cloud services. Huawei uses the high density 800GE data center network (DCN) to provide efficient computing power and plug-and-play, significantly reduced deployment time. The industry leading NSLB algorithm increases the network throughput from 50% to 98% and improves the training efficiency by 20%.

Leon Wang wrapped up the launch with the following parting words: "Huawei will work with industry partners to promote network evolution from conceptualization to deployment, bring Net5.5G into reality, and inspire new growth for carriers."

MWC Barcelona 2024 will be held from February 26 to February 29 in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, Huawei will showcase its latest products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1.

With the 2024 commercial launch of 5.5G, Huawei is collaborating with operators and partners around the world to pursue exciting new innovation in networks, cloud, and intelligence. Together, we will drive 5G business and foster a thriving industry ecosystem, creating a new era for intelligent digital transformation. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2024.

SOURCE Huawei

Also from this source

Huawei fait progresser l'intelligence au moment où les opérateurs entament la première année de commercialisation de la 5.5G

Huawei fait progresser l'intelligence au moment où les opérateurs entament la première année de commercialisation de la 5.5G

Lors du MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei a accueilli un certain nombre d'opérateurs mondiaux, de partenaires industriels et de leaders d'opinion pour des...
Huawei interpreta la red objetivo totalmente óptica F5.5G

Huawei interpreta la red objetivo totalmente óptica F5.5G

Durante el MWC 2024, el conocido instituto europeo de investigación y análisis IDATE celebró con éxito el "Green All-Optical Network Forum". Los...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Telecommunications Equipment

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.