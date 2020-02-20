Huawei Launches AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 Products, Accelerating Enterprises to Enter the Fully Wireless Campus Era

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei today unveiled the AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 series products, including 10 new Wi-Fi 6 access point (AP) models, at the 2020 product and solution launch event in London. These all-new products are ideally suited to help enterprises step into the fully wireless campus era. Powered by these new additions, enterprises will accelerate their digital transformation journey by building fully connected, all-wireless office and production campus networks with unprecedented levels of office, production, and service experience.

Of these new offerings, the flagship AirEngine 8760 AP delivers an air-interface data rate of up to 10.75 Gbps, twice the industry average. This AP is the industry's first to achieve an air-interface data rate of over 10 Gbps, setting a new benchmark for Wi-Fi 6 products.

At the event, Huawei launched three series of products: AirEngine 8700, AirEngine 6700, and AirEngine 5700, covering an extensive range of indoor and outdoor application scenarios. These series will significantly improve network experience in the following scenarios:

High-density terminal access scenarios, such as office spaces, conference rooms, stadiums, terminal buildings, and stations

High-definition (HD) video application scenarios, such as Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality (VR/AR) teaching and 4K / 8K video conferencing

/ video conferencing Campus-wide mobile production scenarios, such as Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) robots

IoT and Wi-Fi convergence scenarios, such as shopping malls, supermarkets, and smart campuses

Outdoor public network service scenarios, such as plazas and streets

More and more enterprises are currently using or are considering using Wi-Fi 6 as their preferred campus network access technology. Tam Dell'Oro, the Founder and CEO of Dell'Oro Group, comments on Wi-Fi 6: "We are seeing Wi-Fi 6 beginning to ramp significantly as the market moves from early adopters of new technology to the mass-market in 2020. Manufacturers are now rolling out second-generation Wi-Fi 6 technology and passing along the rich features at prices not much higher than Wi-Fi 5 or Wi-Fi 4 products."

As we usher in the fully wireless campus era, Wi-Fi 6 networks must have these three distinct characteristics: lightning speed, always-on mobility, and 100 Mbps @ everywhere.

Lightning speed: Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 delivers an air-interface rate as high as 10.75 Gbps, achieving an air-interface rate higher than the wired network rate at the campus network access layer for the first time.

In the future, there will be more than 10-fold increase in the number of terminals accessing enterprise Wi-Fi networks, and each terminal will require at least 50 Mbps bandwidth for HD video applications such as 4K video. Consequently, Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 is designed with the industry's largest number of spatial streams (16 in total), achieving an air-interface data rate of up to 10.75 Gbps, twice the industry average.

Always-on mobility: Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 stands out with strong coverage, zero packet loss, and ultra-low latency, meeting the network quality requirements of enterprises' mission-critical services and ensuring zero interruptions.

To help enterprises connect key services to Wi-Fi networks, Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 uses industry-unique smart antennas for more stable coverage. Compared with other Wi-Fi 6 products in the industry, Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 doubles the signal strength, delivers 20% greater coverage distance, and ensures no signal degradation at the edge. Additionally, Huawei's unique lossless roaming technology ensures zero-packet loss for key services during roaming, and achieves a roaming success rate of 100%, delivering more stable mobile operations and office work. Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 utilizes Dynamic Turbo technology (an intelligent application acceleration technology) to achieve ultra-low 10 ms latency, which is half the industry's average. This ultra-low latency makes VR, AR, and HD videos more stable than ever.

100 Mbps @ everywhere: Powered by Huawei's innovative 5G technologies, Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 achieves first-of-its-kind "100 Mbps @ everywhere" continuous networking at scale.

In the Wi-Fi industry, ensuring uninterrupted bandwidth and experience for each terminal on continuous networking at scale has always been a challenge. To overcome this challenge, Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 has integrated multiple cutting-edge 5G technologies to the Wi-Fi network. Consequently, in high-density terminal access scenarios, each terminal can obtain stable 100 Mbps anytime, anywhere.

"We believe that wireless upgrades to Wi-Fi 6 will bring substantial changes to enterprises' digital transformation journey, which differ greatly from previous Wi-Fi generations. Huawei has applied its leading 5G technologies to the latest AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 products that already integrate the most advanced antennas, algorithms, and networking technologies in the industry. Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 helps enterprises build a high-quality wireless campus network," said Zhao Zhipeng, President of the campus network domain of Huawei's Datacom Product Line. "We expect that this high-quality Wi-Fi 6 campus network can truly help enterprises to accelerate digital transformation in office, production, and service scenarios, while improving efficiency and experience. In the future, we will continue to innovate together with customers to create a fully-connected, intelligent, and simplified campus network that is powered by AirEngine, accelerating the entry into the fully wireless campus era as soon as possible."

Huawei never ceases to combine AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 innovations with specific customer scenarios in order to bring greater benefits to customers.

In enterprise office scenarios, Huawei AirEngine will accelerate smart offices. Employees will shift from traditional communication via voice and text at fixed workspaces to more efficient collaboration with HD video and multi-screen interaction at any location.

In education scenarios, Huawei AirEngine will promote the rapid popularization of AR/VR-assisted immersive teaching. Students will transform their learning styles, shifting from traditional textbooks to immersive interactive learning. This shift will make learning more engaging and deliver quality education resources to students who live in the remotest areas, promoting education equality.

In manufacturing and logistics scenarios, Huawei AirEngine will make unmanned factories and distribution a reality. Intelligent robots will join to handle repetitive, mechanical, and dangerous jobs, driving factories towards automated production.

In public service scenarios, Huawei AirEngine will transform service quality, promote public service organizations to offer personalized online services that are available anytime and anywhere, as well as enhance customer satisfaction.

Huawei launched the industry's first commercial Wi-Fi 6 product in 2017. Since its debut, this product has been widely recognized and quickly deployed in various industries around the world. Huawei ranks first in both the global (except North America) and Chinese Wi-Fi 6 markets, according to the global Wi-Fi 6 indoor AP market share from 2018 Q3 to 2019 Q3 by Dell'Oro Group.

To find out more, visit the Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 website

