Huawei Launches F5G Intelligent OptiX Network Solutions for Africa to Help Unleash Green Digital Productivity

MARRAKECH, Morocco, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During GITEX Africa, Huawei launched the F5G Intelligent OptiX Network for the first time on the African continent and released a series of solutions and products for small and micro campuses, production networks in the electric power and transportation industries, pipeline inspection, and perimeter protection scenarios. Huawei also shared the application of the FTTO solution in its office campus.

Chen Zeyu, Director of Huawei Enterprise Optical Network Marketing & Solutions Sales Dept

Chen Zeyu, Director of Huawei Enterprise Optical Network Marketing & Solutions Sales Dept, said, "Optical fibers are environmentally friendly and provide low latency and high bandwidth, making them the best choice for carrying intelligent connections. On this basis, the application of optical fibers extends to the sensing field, promoting the transition from Internet of Everything to Intelligent Connectivity of Everything, and providing more possibilities for the digital transformation of industries."

MiniFTTO solution for small and micro campuses: This solution is typically applied to scenarios such as small and micro enterprises, clinics, restaurants, and supermarkets. Based on the F5G technology featuring ultimate experience, fast deployment, and easy O&M, providing true gigabit experience.

End-to-end optical service unit (OSU) solution for production network scenarios such as electric power and transportation: Huawei launched the industry's first end-to-end OSU solution, which implements 100% physical isolation using NHPs from the backbone network to the access network, inherits traditional services, and breaks through the bandwidth restrictions of SDH.

All-optical sensing solution for industry sensing scenarios: Huawei launched the optical fiber sensing series product - OptiXsense EF3000. This product can be used in pipeline protection and perimeter protection scenarios. It provides over 95% event identification accuracy and meter-level sensing and locating, enabling enterprises to achieve highly accurate inspection.

Moreover, Huawei shared the practice of applying the FTTO solution to office networks in its campus in Dongguan, China. The solution help reduces the equipment room footprint by 60%, energy consumption by 30%, and TCO by 30%, thereby providing premium office networks with ultra-high bandwidth for employees.

In the future, Huawei will continue to make innovations to promote F5G evolution, develop leading products and solutions, and work with all partners to help various industries go green and digital.

For more information about Huawei F5G Intelligent OptiX Network solutions, visit the following website:

https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/enterprise-optical-network

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2093886/image_1.jpg

SOURCE Huawei