Huawei obtains highest-level security certification for smart device OSs

DELFT, Netherlands, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's HongMeng Kernel was awarded the industry's first Evaluation Assurance Level 6 Augmented (EAL6+) certificate as part of Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (CC), the highest security level available in the field of general-purpose operating system (OS) kernels. Huawei is the world's first smart device manufacturer to receive this certification in this particular domain.

OS kernels are the foundation of OS security and privacy. CC, also known as the ISO/IEC 15408 standard, is an information security certification that is among the most influential in the global IT industry. CC is a widely used and globally recognized standard for product security evaluation.

SGS Brightsight, a renowned security evaluation lab in the world, performed the security evaluation for HongMeng Kernel. Mr. Kai-Fan Chang, COO Asia of SGS Brightsight, said, "SGS Brightsight, as the largest security evaluation lab in the world, is honored to perform the security evaluation of Huawei's HongMeng Kernel to reach international Common Criteria EAL6+ level. We believe that HongMeng Kernel will become one of the most important building blocks in future Huawei IoT and mobile products. It also shows the dedication of Huawei to create secure products."

Gong Ti, President of Huawei's Consumer BG Software Engineering Dept, said, "The security capabilities of the HongMeng Kernel are now recognized by internationally accredited certification bodies, reflecting the fact that the HongMeng Kernel has reached the highest security level for OS kernels and bringing device and ICT security to new heights."

Dr. Michael Lemke, Chief Security Officer of Huawei Germany, stated, "Kernels are the foundation of system security and privacy. Huawei is committed to ensuring security and privacy in the ICT and device domains. Moving forward, Huawei will continue to comply with the shared global standards for foundational software and cyber security and ensure that the security capabilities of Huawei's products continue to meet internationally recognized best practices."

The CC EAL6+ certificate marks a new level of industry recognition for Huawei's cyber security. To date, Huawei has obtained more than 500 certifications under industry-recognized cyber security schemes like CC, FIPS, PCI DSS, and CSA STAR.

Cyber security and privacy protection are Huawei's top priorities, commitments that are above and beyond any commercial interests. Huawei continues to maintain a solid track record in cyber security, and our efforts have earned widespread recognition in over 170 markets around the world, where we serve more than three billion people. Customer trust is the most solid testament to the security and quality of Huawei's products and services.

On the industry front, Huawei firmly believes that openness and collaboration lead to shared success. We actively engage with the ICT industry, working with our peers and industry stakeholders to share best practices in cyber security and privacy protection. In 2022, we submitted nearly 300 cyber security standards proposals to 3GPP and GSMA. Working side-by-side with stakeholders all along the value chain, we are innovating together to bolster the industry's cyber security and privacy protection capabilities. Together, we are building a more secure digital world.

