Huawei Releases 5G Series Products to Expand Multi-Antenna Technology to All Bands and Scenarios

Huawei put together leading technologies and algorithms in ultra-wideband radio and power amplifies to launch the industry's only Massive MIMO product that supports both 64T64R and 400 MHz bandwidth. This new product supports the entire C-band, enabling operators to deploy their multi-segment spectrum on just one module to reduce the number of devices. Furthermore, this product balances huge bandwidth and high capacity so that one module can be shared by multiple operators. This allows them to overcome the insufficient spectrum that may occur in single- operator cases and greatly improves user experience, while also considerably reducing the footprint and site power consumption of antenna modules compared with separate deployments.

#2 Industry's Lightest 64T64R Massive MIMO

Light-weight base stations ease installation and take up less space to contribute to a lower construction cost. Huawei's 64T64R Massive MIMO product is the lightest of its kind, with a single module weighing as little as 19 kg. By continuously innovating in Massive MIMO engineering, Huawei's new 64T products can be transported and installed with just one person while also delivering on performance, significantly improving construction efficiency.

#3 BladeAAU Pro: Industry's Only 64T A+P Solution

Huawei's BladeAAU integrates active and passive antennas into a single box, making it the first choice for single-pole scenarios. It is the optimal approach for overcoming scenarios with limited space, which have become a common headache among operators worldwide. BladeAAU has made it easier for operators in Switzerland to acquire new sites and rapidly deploy 5G networks. By supporting a higher mounting height, BladeAAU has helped operators in China expand coverage and improve 5G user experience. Through continuous innovation, Huawei unveiled its latest BladeAAU Pro — the only one of its kind that is 64T capable while maintaining a high level of A+P integration. The active module is improved with 64 channels over the previous 32 and support for a 320 W transmit power and 200 MHz bandwidth, which provide extra flexibility for operators to meet higher capacity. The passive module is also improved with port specifications further upgraded to 2L6H to facilitate full sub-3GHz coverage.

#4 BladeRRU Pro: Industry's Only RF Unit That Supports Three Low and Three Medium Bands

Efficient use of fragmented sub-3 GHz spectrum has become a common challenge for global operators. With traditional RF solutions, one band corresponds to one module, which aggravates the insufficient antenna space, difficult site acquisition, and high cost of deployment and maintenance. Huawei's BladeRRU Pro is the first to integrate three low bands/three medium bands, reducing the required number of FDD RRUs for full-band coverage by two thirds and making investments in multi-band deployment more efficient. The low-frequency integration module has been adopted commercially in multiple countries. Huawei provides a SingleCell software solution for BladeRRU Pro to coordinate scheduling between low and medium bands, enabling more resources to serve low-band UEs at cell edges. Commercial use of the solution at multiple sites showed that SingleCell can nearly double the average seen in experience indicators for these UEs.

#5 Industry's Only Commercial FDD Massive MIMO

Though Massive MIMO has already been successfully commercialized on TDD bands to ensure premium experience and high capacity in 5G networks, FDD Massive MIMO is struggling amid the challenge to balance device dimensions, weight, and performance. Therefore, to help the operators who have limited or no high TDD bandwidths and those that face tremendous pressure to increase capacity, Huawei has launched the industry's first commercial FDD Massive MIMO products by combining innovative Meta-material array design and ultra-miniature passive intermodulation (PIM)-free filter technology. The FDD Massive MIMO device is less than 500 mm in width but carries engineering specifications comparable to those of TDD Massive MIMO. Its cell capacity is five to six times higher than 4T4R while providing similar in-depth coverage performance as that of sub-1 GHz bands.

Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei Wireless Product Line, said: "By launching this series, we aim to bring multi-antenna technology to all scenarios and bands. Several products within the solutions are one-of-a-kind and will help operators efficiently deploy 5G networks and provide first-rate experience. Huawei will work with global partners to innovate and share 5G benefits with all."

SOURCE Huawei