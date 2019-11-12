Huawei USA Cybersecurity Expert Tim Danks to Deliver Keynote at NextGen Wireless Networks Summit

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Technologies, USA Vice President of Risk Management and Partner Relations, Tim Danks, will deliver a keynote presentation during the NextGen Wireless Networks Summit on 5G risks and the future of ICT security. The summit, taking place on Nov. 19-20 in Dallas, TX at the Omni Dallas Hotel, brings together professionals across the telecommunications industry to discuss the latest trends and ideas impacting mobile networks.

During the keynote, titled "5G Risks and the Future of Security in ICT," Danks will discuss recent technological advances in the telecommunications industry and the risks that have come along with them. Specifically, he will discuss 5G, internet of things (IoT) and cloud technology, and how these technologies can both disable and enable greater security measures. The keynote will take place during the second day of the summit, on Nov. 20 at 11:05 a.m. CT in Dallas Ballroom H, D.

"The technology we use today would have been unimaginable even 30 years ago," Danks said. "These advances have come with enormous benefits, but they've also bring about more risks. As telecommunications professionals, it is our responsibility to work together to ensure the safety of our networks, now and into the future."

For more information on the Next Gen Wireless Network Summit, visit www.nextgenwirelesssummit.com.

