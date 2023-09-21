Huawei's David Wang: Accelerate Intelligence with Custom-built AI Models for All Industries

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, David Wang, Huawei's Executive Director of the Board, Chairman of ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, and President of the Enterprise BG, delivered a keynote speech titled "Accelerate Intelligence". Wang shared Huawei's views on and experience in helping industries make the most of intelligence. He also announced the launch of Huawei's new Atlas 900 SuperCluster. This new AI computing cluster, the latest offering in Huawei's Ascend series of computing products, makes use of a brand-new architecture. In addition, Wang announced nine new intelligent industry solutions based on Huawei's Intelligent Transformation reference architecture. These solutions are designed to meet the specific needs of different industries, including finance, government, manufacturing, electric power, and railway.

David Wang delivering the keynote

"A new chapter of intelligent transformation is unfolding," David Wang said. "We now stand at the threshold of a new and intelligent world, with vast opportunities and challenges ahead of us. We need to work together, dig deep into industry-specific scenarios, and build a solid computing backbone to power countless new AI models and applications. Together, we can help all industries go intelligent, and help them do it faster."

The challenges keeping industries from going intelligent

With many recent breakthroughs in foundation models, a vast range of new AI models and applications are emerging. AI is also being deeply integrated into industries, serving more and more industry scenarios. However, data, computing power, algorithms, and application deployment are struggling to keep up and will be critical to enable the intelligent transformation of industries.

To address these challenges, Wang called for joint efforts to support intelligent connectivity, intelligent computing, and intelligent industries, which will be key to addressing the ongoing problems with AI implementation and scenario-specific models. He explained that this is how different industries can make most of intelligence.

The Ascend Atlas 900 SuperCluster

More and more foundation models trained with trillions of parameters are emerging, and so Huawei launched their newest Atlas 900 SuperCluster, specifically designed for training massive AI foundation models.

Working with customers and partners to launch nine intelligent industry solutions

Over the past three years, Huawei has established a flock of integrated teams. They dive deep into industries and scenarios, bringing specialized groups of experts closer to customer challenges and more tightly incorporating horizontal R&D resources to help industries go intelligent. This operational model has already helped Huawei more closely work with partners to create over 200 dedicated intelligent transformation solutions for more than 20 industries, including urban governance, finance, transportation, and manufacturing. These solutions have already been implemented in many real-world projects.

Huawei plans to continue working with partners on solutions like this to promote the in-depth integration of AI and industry scenarios and enable the intelligent transformation of ever more industries.

Accelerating Intelligent Transformation White Paper release

Wang also announced the release of a new white paper, Accelerating Intelligent Transformation. It's a collection of case studies and best practices from Huawei, its customers and partners, aimed at helping all industries hit the ground running as they move to embrace new forms of intelligence.

The white paper finds that AI is driving industry upgrade by serving more and more industry scenarios and has become a major engine of growth for social advances. Notably, it also asserts the collaboration between different roles of the business world, academia, and research circles will be important for new AI applications and the development of the entire AI industry. Specifically, these ecosystem stakeholders will need to work together to ensure AI is designed to benefit all by quickly identifying emerging trends, continuously pursuing technological innovation, and rapidly improving both engineering practices. To broaden and deepen AI application across industries, they will need to enable a wide array of models and applications.

The white paper has already received endorsements from several academicians. It reviews both the latest trends and developments in the field of AI, and explores 63 scenario-specific AI applications from 16 different industries. Additionally, it presents a number of innovative best practices in intelligent transformation from 18 different industries.

For more information, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/

Contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2217528/image_986294_42739750.jpg

SOURCE Huawei