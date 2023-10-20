Huawei's iMaster NCE T-AUTO Unleashes the Business Potential of the WDM Network

News provided by

Huawei

20 Oct, 2023, 04:36 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 9th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2023), Huawei introduced a range of technological advancements centered around their new value proposition, iMaster NCE T-AUTO, which is designed to fully unlock the business potential of the WDM network through enhanced intelligence and automation.

T-AUTO is a critical component in the evolution of optical transport automation, as it determines the core direction for this technology's development. Future services need WDM infrastructure networks to better meet flexible and diversified requirements. To address this challenge, Huawei's Optical Network Domain proposes T-AUTO as the brand-new value proposition. T-AUTO 's multiple functions will be integrated into various scenarios, enabling key roles in business processes such as the marketing department, O&M department, and network department. Using the transport digital map, T-AUTO provides key optical network automation capabilities, including Agile Service Planning & Provisioning, Ultimate SLA Guaranteed, and Time-saving Ticket Journey. Additionally, T-AUTO is empowered by Open to NaaS, which helps operators improve efficiency and increase revenue.

T-AUTO offers comprehensive assurance for low-latency Data Center Interconnect (DCI). Huawei's iMaster NCE-T provides recommendations for private lines based on multiple dimensions to meet diverse network requirements for DCI. The system automatically calculates routes and recommends the optimal route based on various customer requirements on SLA. The visualization provided by the system allows customers to view the optimal route, check resource usage, and identify bottlenecks, maximizing the value of their network investments. In addition, the system automatically analyzes and addresses network detours, reducing service latency by over 30% on average to ensure low latency for DCI.

T-AUTO establishes a solid foundation for differentiated premium private lines. Based on customer requirements, NCE-T offers a range of reliability protection policies, including dual-CPE, multi-protection-route, and ASON. The top-tier AAA-level protection policy includes dual CPEs and four private line paths, providing multiple available routes to enhance service survivability. Additionally, the system automatically diagnoses issues like co-cable and co-board problems in active and standby links, generates warnings, and optimizes services to improve protection.

T-AUTO lays the groundwork for automating all-optical metropolitan area networks (MANs). In traditional planning scenarios, it is challenging to manage rework caused by inconsistency of data. To address this issue, T-AUTO provides agile service planning that synchronizes data and ensures that all data comes from the same source. Planning results can be configured on NCE-T, and services are automatically activated once the hardware is ready. As a result, the service TTM is reduced from weeks to days. Additionally, during maintenance, NCE-T reports the fiber distance between the fault point and the site and quickly locates the fault based on the GIS information of customers' OSS, significantly reducing OPEX.

Lu Chi, the Vice President of Huawei's NCE Optical Network Domain, emphasized that T-AUTO will remain a concept focusing on key requirements during network evolution. Additionally, T-AUTO will continuously improve quality and efficiency through automation innovations, injecting vitality into the optical transport business's positive cycle.

SOURCE Huawei

Also from this source

Интеллектуальное образовательное решение Five Ones для сообщества цифрового образования

Интеллектуальное образовательное решение Five Ones для сообщества цифрового образования

Хуанг Юй (Huang Yu), эксперт по решениям в области образования Huawei Enterprise Business Образование становится все более интеллектуальным....
Entrée dans une nouvelle ère numérique pour la recherche scientifique en Égypte

Entrée dans une nouvelle ère numérique pour la recherche scientifique en Égypte

La transformation numérique — ou plutôt son absence — est devenue un facteur important dans le domaine de la recherche. Comme l'a déclaré Mohamed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Equipment

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.