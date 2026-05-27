Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Hub Group's CFO told investors to expect "transparency and resolution of the accounting matter," yet failed to warn investors of the persistence of accounting errors over the years.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders who held Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) stock lost 12.52% of their investment value after the company revealed the accounting review would now require an additional delay of the company's financial reporting as it prepares to restate its fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024 earnings reports. Those who lost money on HUBG are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On February 5, 2026, CFO Kevin W. Beth told investors of an accounting error which "resulted in an understatement of purchased transportation and accounts payable in the first 9 months of 2025." He further attested that the team was "committed to transparency and resolution of the accounting matter." Yet during the earnings call, neither CFO Beth nor CEO Phillip D. Yeager mentioned the potential need for restatements of fiscal years 2024 or 2023.

The reality of the pervasiveness of the accounting error was only revealed on May 12, 2026, when the company issued an 8-K indicating the 2023 and 2024 annual financial statements "should no longer be relied upon." Hub Group further admitted that it "expects to conclude that it did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting" in either year.

Shareholders who suffered losses on their Hub Group investment may click here to discuss their legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities investigations and related actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HUBG Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the HUBG investigation? A: Investors who purchased HUBG stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did HUBG stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 12.52% after Hub Group disclosed the need for further restatements of its 2023 and 2024 financial statements as well as the continued delay of its ongoing financial reporting.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Hub Group made materially false or misleading statements regarding its financial results, including EPS guidance built on accounting methodology later found to contain significant errors. When the restatement was disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do HUBG investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my HUBG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought HUBG and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP