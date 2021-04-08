Hub International Acquires Alberta-Based Wessex Financial Inc.

CHICAGO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance broker, announced today that it has acquired Wessex Financial Inc. (Wessex Financial). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Wessex Financial is an independent employee benefits, life and living benefits firm serving the family and business markets throughout Alberta. They specialize in association benefit planning, individual member services, critical awareness and financial literacy programs. Wayne Wiebe, President of Wessex Financial, will join Hub International Canada West.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com .

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

