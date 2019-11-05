Hub International Acquires Certain Assets Of California-Based Newsura Insurance Services, Inc.

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the medical professional liability and associated property and casualty lines of insurance brokerage business of Newsura Insurance Services, Inc. (Newsura). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Roseville, California, Newsura provides insurance and risk management services to the healthcare industry, specializing in medical professional liability insurance for medical groups. Its focus on the healthcare industry supports Hub's Specialty Practices by complementing and strengthening Hub's existing capabilities. Newsura Vice President-Healthcare Industry, David Hulsebus, will join Hub California as part of the transaction.

