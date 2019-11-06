Hub International Acquires Marine Book Of Business

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has hired marine specialist, Blake Murphy, and acquired his book of business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Southeastern Massachusetts, Mr. Murphy will join Hub New England as Vice President and Director of Hub Marine, New England, bringing extensive expertise in the marine industries, specifically within marine construction, marinas/shipyards, ocean science and seafood imports/distributions. Beyond his marine practice experience, Mr. Murphy specializes in commercial insurance products for environmental, construction and manufacturing industries, as well as personal insurance products for high net worth individuals and families.

"We are thrilled to have Blake join our New England team to help us strengthen and further develop our retail marine practice in a leadership role, as well as, expand his other industry expertise," said Shawn McLaughlin, CSO for Hub New England. "Blake's experience will be instrumental as we continue to deepen our specialty capabilities."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Related Links

https://www.hubinternational.com/

