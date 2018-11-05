Hub International Acquires Maryland-Based The TAMRAC Group, Inc.

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired The TAMRAC Group, Inc. (TAMRAC). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, TAMRAC specializes in personal insurance and commercial insurance. TAMRAC provides insurance solutions for businesses in the automobile service and repair, cannabis, food and hospitality industries, which supports Hub's recent launch of its Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening Hub's existing solutions.

Keith Erdman, President of TAMRAC, will join Hub Mid-Atlantic and report to Norman Breitenbach, President of Hub Mid-Atlantic.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Related Links

http://www.hubinternational.com

